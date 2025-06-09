Musk Tries to Make Up With Trump After New Threat on L.A. Protests
Elon Musk wants to fall back in Donald Trump’s good graces after their very public fight just a few days ago.
Just days after publicly flaming Donald Trump for allegedly being named in the Epstein Files, tech billionaire Elon Musk is cozying back up to the president.
The dynamic DOGE duo’s relationship burst into flames Thursday as Musk attempted to kill the president’s “big, beautiful bill.” In back-to-back posts, Trump and his ex-financier unloaded on one another on each of their respective social media platforms, accusing each other of being unlikable, untrustworthy, and even unreal.
But by Sunday, Musk was back to elevating Trump’s opinion, retweeting one of the president’s diatribes on the anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles.
Law enforcement officers have gone toe-to-toe with protesters in Los Angeles for the last three days as locals take a visible stand against the president’s anti-immigration agenda. The situation has since boiled into a sizable federal-versus-state predicament, with California Governor Gavin Newsom announcing the state’s intent to sue the Trump administration for breaching the Constitution by sending hundreds of National Guard troops to intervene.
Musk also reshared a post from Vice President JD Vance declaring that the administration will not condone “rioting and violence.” Vance’s post included another screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social feed, in which the president referred to L.A. as a “once great American city” that had been overrun and “invaded” by “illegal aliens and criminals.”
“Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations—But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve,” Trump wrote, directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi to “liberate” the City of Angels from what he perceives to be a “migrant invasion.”
“Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump posted.