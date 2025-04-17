Trump Team’s Supposedly Damning Docs on Abrego Garcia Reveal Nothing

The documents included a gang field interview work sheet, which described Abrego Garcia’s 2019 arrest for loitering outside of a Home Depot in Hyattsville, Maryland. Officers said they had determined Abrego Garcia’s gang affiliation based on what he was wearing, including a hoodie officers said indicated “Hispanic gang culture” and a Chicago Bulls hat ,which they said indicated that he was a “member in good standing” with MS-13. The worksheet alleged Abrego Garcia was a member of the “Western” clique, which is based in New York—a place he never even lived.

The worksheet also referred to a “past proven and reliable” source who had identified Abrego Garcia as a member of MS-13. However, The New Republic has confirmed that Ivan Mendez, the Maryland police officer who formally attested to Abrego Garcia’s supposed gang affiliation, was subsequently suspended for giving confidential information about a case to a sex worker. He then was indicted, pleaded guilty, and received probation.

Earlier this month, U.S. Appeals Court for the Fourth Circuit Judge Stephanie Thacker already dismissed using the gang affiliation worksheet as evidence. “An unsupported—and then abandoned—assertion that Abrego Garcia was a member of a gang does not tip the scales in favor of removal in violation of the Administration’s own withholding order,” she wrote in an order.