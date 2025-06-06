There’s Only One Question Here: Can Musk Bring Trump Down if He Wants?

For starters, I say Donald Trump is due our congratulations and respect. He finally found a white Afrikaner he’d like to throw out of the country.



The early conventional wisdom on the Trump-Elon Musk divorce is that it was simultaneously shocking and inevitable. I suppose it was both of those things—Musk’s fusillade of tweets Thursday was pretty shocking, especially the Jeffrey Epstein bomb; and it’s true that this was bound to happen one day—no friendship between a ketamine-torqued egomaniac and a sociopathic liar with the emotional architecture of a 5-year-old is destined to go the distance.

Taking a somewhat more historical perspective, this is the feud that Milton Friedman’s America deserves. We’ve now lived through decades in which vast fortunes were amassed and lionized—and, importantly, at least in Trump’s case, inherited and far too lightly taxed. Fred Trump gave Donald a reported $400 million when he died in 1999. Errol Musk was an emerald-mine magnate who once bragged that he had “so much money we couldn’t even close our safe,” though the extent to which he supported his son is a matter of heated debate (between them, mostly). Whatever the truth is there, the bottom line is that here we are, stuck with a crooked and stupid billionaire president and a crazed narcissist who could buy several countries fighting over which one has the purer, more Friedmansque-reactionary vision for what the United States should become.