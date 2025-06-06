GOP Rep. Whines About Muslim Man Leading Prayer (He Wasn’t Muslim)
Representative Mary Miller quickly deleted her embarrassing post.
GOP Representative Mary Miller—who once said that Adolf Hitler was “right about one thing”—wrongly identified a Sikh man as Muslim in a racist X post regarding who was allowed to lead prayer in the House.
“It’s deeply troubling that a Muslim was allowed to lead prayer in the House of Representatives this morning. This should have never been allowed to happen,” she wrote on X over a picture of Giani Singh, a Sikh Granthi from southern New Jersey who was welcomed to give the prayer by Republican Representative Jeff Van Drew. “America was founded as a Christian nation, and I believe our government should reflect that truth, not drift further from it. May God have mercy,” she concluded.
The Illinois representative then edited her post, changing “Muslim” to “Sikh” before just deleting the post entirely.
Miller is a right-wing religious zealot who can’t even get her bigotry right. And the U.S. was not founded as a “Christian nation” but as a country with the right to freedom of religion, which would make a Sikh man leading prayer very appropriate. Miller was quickly condemned for her comments.
“It’s deeply troubling that someone with such contempt for religious freedom is allowed to serve in this body. This should have never been allowed to happen,” Democratic Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman replied. “America was founded as [a] free nation, and I believe the conduct of its legislators should reflect that truth, not drift further from it.”
“I often say that I serve in Congress with some of the greatest minds of the 18th century. With Rep. Miller I may need to take it back a few more centuries,” Democratic Representative Jared Huffman stated.