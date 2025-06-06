GOP Rep. Whines About Muslim Man Leading Prayer (He Wasn’t Muslim)

GOP Representative Mary Miller—who once said that Adolf Hitler was “right about one thing”—wrongly identified a Sikh man as Muslim in a racist X post regarding who was allowed to lead prayer in the House.

“It’s deeply troubling that a Muslim was allowed to lead prayer in the House of Representatives this morning. This should have never been allowed to happen,” she wrote on X over a picture of Giani Singh, a Sikh Granthi from southern New Jersey who was welcomed to give the prayer by Republican Representative Jeff Van Drew. “America was founded as a Christian nation, and I believe our government should reflect that truth, not drift further from it. May God have mercy,” she concluded.