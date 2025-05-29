Is the Trump Administration Lying About His Birthday Parade?
Early signs suggest that the parade will cost far more than the already exorbitant $45 million in taxpayer funds budgeted.
President Trump’s 250-year anniversary of America military parade (which, by complete coincidence, falls on his birthday) will most likely cost more than the exorbitant $45 million it’s already budgeted for.
The June 14 parade will feature 6,700 soldiers, 50 in-air helicopters, 34 horses, and 28 massive 70-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks, the latter of which may very well cause serious damage to D.C. city streets, resulting in the parade cost easily eclipsing $45 million.
“If military tanks were used, they should be accompanied with many millions of dollars to repair the roads,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said back in April.
The Trump administration has stated that the federal government will add protections to the roads and pay for damages, adding yet another taxpayer expense to this lavish day.
“As a prevention measure to ensure there are no damages to the roads, one-inch-thick steel plates, varying in size from 4 feet by 8 feet and 8 feet by 20 feet will be placed on the roads at any pivot point and all new rubber tracks will be placed on vehicles,” Army spokesperson Heather J. Hagan told The Intercept. Cleanup and higher police presence costs have also yet to be calculated.
This is a $45 million display of narcissism and militarism from President Trump, and you’re paying for it.
“This administration does not have a credible history of telling the truth about anything. And so, when they estimate $45 million, you know that’s a low-ball figure,” Representative Steve Cohen told The Intercept. “The egotist-in-chief wants taxpayers to foot the bill for a military parade on his birthday. This would be an unprecedented waste of money to please this self-absorbed con man.”