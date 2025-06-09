Trump Says It Would Be “Great” if Gavin Newsom Was Arrested

Newsom swiftly responded to Trump’s greenlight. “The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor. This is a day I hoped I would never see in America,” Newsom wrote in a post on X. “I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican this is a line we cannot cross as a nation — this is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism.”

Newsom took the president to task Sunday, calling him a “stone-cold liar” for not even mentioning Los Angeles in a phone call the two had, and then bypassing his authority to deploy the National Guard in Los Angeles.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday that California would sue the Trump administration for calling in the National Guard, saying that the state’s sovereignty had been “trampled” by the president. In a post on X, Newsom said that Trump’s decision to call in the National Guard was a deliberate move to make things worse.