Trump’s Feud With Tucker Carlson Has Launched a MAGA Civil War

Trump hit back at Tucker Carlson after the former Fox News host stated that America’s involvement in Israel’s war on Iran will result in the “end of American empire,” suggesting that the move was directly opposed to Trump’s “America First” rhetoric.

“I am saying this because I’m really afraid that my country’s gonna be weakened by this, I think we’re gonna see the end of American empire. Obviously, nations would like to see that and this is the perfect way to scuttle the USS America on the shores of Iran. But it’s also going to end, I believe, Trump’s presidency,” Carlson said in an interview with MAGA muse Steve Bannon. “The second you get enmeshed in a real war, not a fake, ‘Lets go bomb the villagers and declare success’ … it’s a whole other question, which is, ‘How prepared is the U.S. military for real conflict?’ And the answer is totally unprepared, scary unprepared.”

“Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that, “IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!” Trump posted on Truth Social, in direct response to Carlson’s take.

“AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON,” he posted again just minutes later. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Carlson isn’t the only MAGA-leaning voice speaking out against Trump’s service to Israel. “Trump attacking @TuckerCarlson for not supporting a new WORLD WAR is not something any sane person should support! This is the stuff NIGHTMARES are MADE of…” said the influential right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

“I am proud that Tucker Carlson is standing his ground against the psychotic warmongering neocons that have brought the world to the verge of thermal nuclear Armageddon,” he continued.

“Anyone slobbering for the U.S. to become fully involved in the Israel/Iran war is not America First/MAGA. Wishing for murder of innocent people is disgusting,” MAGA Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene wrote on X. “We are sick and tired of foreign wars. All of them.” She also reposted the Carlson clip.