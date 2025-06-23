Fox News Played Unsettling Role in Trump’s Decision to Bomb Iran

Donald Trump’s decision to drag the United States into a war in the Middle East was all about how it would look on television.

The New York Times reported Sunday that Trump had been effusive about Israel’s sweeping military operation in Iran, targeting the latter country’s ballistic missile and nuclear facilities, military officials, and nuclear scientists.

Ever the entertainer, Trump “asked an ally how the Israeli strikes were ‘playing’ on Friday June 13.” “He said that ‘everyone’ was telling him he needed to get more involved,” the Times reported, but it’s not clear who exactly Trump was talking about.

The next day, Trump’s team reportedly paid close attention to how his supporters were responding to Israel’s military campaign. Meanwhile, Trump kept his eyes glued to Fox News as it aired “wall-to-wall praise” of Israel’s operation and hosted guests urging the president to wade into the conflict.

Several of Trump’s advisers were reportedly lamenting the loss of Tucker Carlson, who’d come out strongly against U.S. involvement in Iran, from his gig on the president’s favorite channel because it meant Trump didn’t hear any opposition, according to the Times.