JD Vance Gives Mind-blowing Excuse for Why Trump Bombed Iran

Donald Trump’s major edge, per his administration, is that he’s not “dumb” like our other presidents.

Speaking with NBC News’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Vice President-turned-war salesman JD Vance attempted to sway Americans on the U.S.’s sudden involvement in attacking Iran by asking for more blind faith in its most powerful convicted fraudster.

“I simply empathize with Americans who are exhausted after 25 years of foreign entanglements in the Middle East,” Vance said. “I understand the concern, but the difference is that back then we had dumb presidents, and now we have a president who actually knows how to accomplish America’s national security objectives.”

The war, Vance continued, “is not going to be some long, drawn-out thing.”

“We’ve got in, we’ve done the job of setting their nuclear program back,” he said. “We’re going to now work to permanently dismantle that nuclear program over the coming years, and that is what the president has set out to do. Simple principle: Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon.”

Vice President JD Vance: "I empathize with Americans who are exhausted after 25 years of foreign entanglements in the Middle East. I understand the concern, but the difference is that back then we had dumb presidents" pic.twitter.com/G2gS62CAno — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) June 22, 2025

For the record: The majority of Americans do not want to be at war with Iran. Just last year, that lot would have likely included the vice president.

Vance is possibly the most unlikely person to pitch the war effort. In 2023, the Ohio lawmaker spoke effusively about Trump’s aversion to global conflict during his first presidential term, and endorsed Trump in the 2024 race under the pretense that the MAGA leader wasn’t “starting any wars.”