JD Vance Gives Mind-blowing Excuse for Why Trump Bombed Iran
JD Vance insisted in the worst way possible that Donald Trump knows what he’s doing.
Donald Trump’s major edge, per his administration, is that he’s not “dumb” like our other presidents.
Speaking with NBC News’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Vice President-turned-war salesman JD Vance attempted to sway Americans on the U.S.’s sudden involvement in attacking Iran by asking for more blind faith in its most powerful convicted fraudster.
“I simply empathize with Americans who are exhausted after 25 years of foreign entanglements in the Middle East,” Vance said. “I understand the concern, but the difference is that back then we had dumb presidents, and now we have a president who actually knows how to accomplish America’s national security objectives.”
The war, Vance continued, “is not going to be some long, drawn-out thing.”
“We’ve got in, we’ve done the job of setting their nuclear program back,” he said. “We’re going to now work to permanently dismantle that nuclear program over the coming years, and that is what the president has set out to do. Simple principle: Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon.”
For the record: The majority of Americans do not want to be at war with Iran. Just last year, that lot would have likely included the vice president.
Vance is possibly the most unlikely person to pitch the war effort. In 2023, the Ohio lawmaker spoke effusively about Trump’s aversion to global conflict during his first presidential term, and endorsed Trump in the 2024 race under the pretense that the MAGA leader wasn’t “starting any wars.”
Vance’s own sales pitch comes with a heaping dose of delusion: “We’re not at war,” he told NBC. “We’re at war with Iran’s nuclear program.”
Iran has argued that it is seeking uranium for peaceful purposes, such as expanding its nuclear energy program. The only nuclear-armed state in the Middle East is presumed to be Israel, which will not confirm or deny possessing what the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons estimates are approximately 90 nuclear weapons.
War with Iran goes against the recent advice of America’s intelligence officials. Speaking with lawmakers in March, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard left no room for doubt: “Iran is not building a nuclear weapon,” she said. In a June report, the Congressional Research Service underscored that “Tehran has the capacity to produce nuclear weapons at some point, but has halted its nuclear weapons program and has not mastered all of the necessary technologies for building such weapons.”
But Trump flagrantly disregarded his own appointee’s intel ahead of the attack.
“I don’t care what she said,” he told reporters on Tuesday on Air Force One. “I think they were very close to having one.”
Meanwhile, Trump has tapped Thomas Fugate, a 22-year-old fan with no national security experience, to run America’s counterterrorism hub, along with an $18 million grant program to combat extremism, ProPublica reported.