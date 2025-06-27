Skip Navigation
Robert McCoy
/

Trump Makes It Easier to Deport Haitians After Claiming They Eat Pets

Trump just revoked temporary protected status for Haitians, after putting them at the center of a racist conspiracy while campaigning for president.

Donald Trump
Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Getty Images

The Trump administration announced Friday that it will soon end temporary protected status, or TPS, for Haiti. The move, set to take effect on September 2, would strip lawful status from more than 500,000 people, leading them to face possible deportation to the strife-racked country from which they fled.

The move reverses former President Joe Biden’s June 2024 decision to extend TPS for Haitians through February 2026.

According to the Trump administration’s announcement, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has “determined that, overall, country conditions have improved to the point where Haitians can return home in safety.” (However, per the State Department’s ongoing advisory warning Americans against traveling to Haiti, the country is plagued by “kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and limited health care.”)

Noem also claimed “that permitting Haitian nationals to remain temporarily in the United States is contrary to the national interest of the United States.”

The move is consistent with Trump’s long-standing penchant for demonizing immigrants—and Haitian immigrants in particular. In 2017, Trump reportedly said that 15,000 recently arrived immigrants from Haiti “all have AIDS,” during a meeting in the Oval Office.

On the 2024 campaign trail, Trump notoriously elevated a baseless lie about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio—many of whom reside there under TPS—eating their neighbors’ house pets. In reality, Haitians’ presence in Springfield helped revitalize the town, per a report in The Guardian.

The termination of TPS for Haiti would, as Aaron Reichlin-Melnick of the American Immigration Council observed, put the total number of people “de-documented” by the president at over one million. Last month, with the Supreme Court’s blessing, Trump stripped 532,000 other immigrants of their humanitarian legal status.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Trump Throws Temper Tantrum, Launches New Trade War With Canada

Donald Trump is furious Canada dared to tax U.S. products.

Donald Trump makes a face during a White House press briefing
Celal Gunes/Anadolu/Getty Images

Donald Trump is ending trade talks with Canada after America’s northern neighbor imposed a digital services tax on U.S. technology companies.

The retaliatory duty amounted to a “direct and blatant attack on our Country,” according to Trump—though he did not elaborate on whether that meant his own tariff plan also constituted an attack on countries around the globe.

The president accused Canada of “copying” the European Union, which similarly imposed a tax on some of the biggest U.S. companies providing digital services, including Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft.

“Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday. “We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven day period.”

But the White House does not appear eager to organize its trade plan that has nauseated American markets for more than two months. The White House said Thursday that the deadline for countries to strike trade deals with the U.S. may be extended past July 9, a deadline that press secretary Karoline Leavitt described as “not critical.”

And in May, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick let slip that he believes reciprocity—or the idea of bringing tariffs between two countries to zero—would be the “silliest thing we could do.”

Trump’s tariff proposals haven’t won the U.S. too much negotiating ground. Instead, countries around the world began observing that—rather than playing the waiting game to meet with the White House over potential trade relief—China’s tough negotiating strategy with the former real estate mogul had actually gotten the Eastern powerhouse a significantly better deal.

In the end, it will be Americans who pay the price when the Trump administration runs out of time on its “90 deals in 90 days” promise. On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank would wait to see the residual impacts of the country’s new tariff plan before reducing its key interest rate, as companies have already decided to increase product prices this year in reaction to hampered global supply chains.

Edith Olmsted
/

Ron DeSantis Sued Over Alligator Alcatraz

An environmental group is seeking to stop the construction of the immigrant detention center in the middle of the Everglades.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Two environmental nonprofit groups are suing to block Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s expedited plans to open “Alligator Alcatraz,” an ICE detention center in the middle of the Florida Everglades.

A nonprofit called Friends of the Everglades, Inc. and another called the Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit Friday alleging that construction on the new facility was greenlit “without conducting any environmental reviews as required under NEPA, without public notice or comment, and without compliance with other federal statutes such as the Endangered Species Act, or state or local land-use laws.”

The groups sought to halt all activity at the site “unless and until Defendants comply with [National Environmental Protection Act] and related state, federal and local environmental laws and regulations,” which would include completing an environmental impact statement or an environmental assessment, providing time for public comment.

Earlier this week, Noem announced that construction on the $450 million facility would soon begin on a defunct Miami-Dade airstrip adjacent to the Big Cypress National Preserve using funding from FEMA—which Donald Trump’s administration plans to functionally shut down after this year’s hurricane season.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gave a tour of the nascent facility on Fox & Friends Friday, touting that immigrants detained there would have showers, baths, and the “ability for food.”

“They’ll have the ability to consult legal rights—if they have that,” DeSantis said.

In addition to environmental impacts, advocacy groups have warned that housing thousands of immigrants in the sweltering heat of the Everglades, surrounded by marshes and their animal inhabitants, amounted to inhumane treatment.

A spokesperson for Ron DeSantis’s office told the Associated Press that the governor looked forward to litigating the case. The lawsuit names multiple federal and state agencies as defendants, including the Department of Homeland Security, ICE, and the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

“Governor Ron DeSantis has insisted that Florida will be a force multiplier for federal immigration enforcement, and this facility is a necessary staging operation for mass deportations located at a pre-existing airport that will have no impact on the surrounding environment,” said spokesman Bryan Griffin in an email.

Robert McCoy
/

Pam Bondi Struggles to Answer Key Question on Birthright Citizenship

Donald Trump’s attorney general struggled to explain the new rules on birthright citizenship after the Supreme Court ruling.

Attorney General Pam Bondi testtifies in Congress.
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Attorney General Pam Bondi

In a 6–3 ruling, the Supreme Court on Friday restricted lower courts’ nationwide pauses on Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order, though it did not rule on the merits of the order itself.

Now, thanks to the court’s conservative supermajority, the undecidedly unconstitutional order may go into effect, in at least some states, come next month—a prospect that has left many wondering how the Trump administration would enforce it.

During a Trump press conference celebrating the ruling, Attorney General Pam Bondi was asked for some details on that matter but failed to clarify anything.

“Who would be tasked with actually vetting citizenship [under Trump’s policy]?” a reporter asked the attorney general. “Like, would this be a situation where you have nurses and doctors checking for citizenship of parents?”

Bondi offered a nonanswer, citing “pending litigation” and promising answers in October, when, she said, the Supreme Court will decide on the constitutionality of the executive order. (The Supreme Court has not yet agreed to hear another birthright citizenship case or announced its argument schedule for the fall.)

The reporter followed up, asking whether undocumented babies would “be an enforcement priority.”

Growing steely, Bondi replied, “The violent criminals in our country are the priority now.” That answer runs counter to ICE’s own records that, according to the Cato Institute, show the government is “primarily detaining individuals with no criminal convictions,” and that even deportees with convictions are “overwhelmingly” not violent offenders.

Nonetheless, Bondi continued: “But you should all feel safer now that President Trump can deport all of these gangs, and not one district court judge could think they’re an emperor over this administration.” But are we really “safer” now that the courts’ ability to rein in Trump’s lawless orders has been significantly diminished?

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

California Governor Hits Fox News With Defamation Suit Over Trump Call

Gavin Newsom has accused Fox News of misleadingly editing a video of Donald Trump.

California Governor Gavin Newsom gestures while speaking
Mario Tama/Getty Images
California Governor Gavin Newsom

Fox News is headed back to court for another massive defamation lawsuit.

California Gavin Newsom announced Friday that he is suing the conservative media behemoth for $787 million after host Jesse Watters claimed that Newsom had lied about a call he had with Donald Trump during the Los Angeles anti-ICE protests.

Newsom accused Watters’s show of lying to viewers about the phone call by airing a misleadingly edited video of Trump to make their point.

“If Fox News wants to lie to the American people on Donald Trump’s behalf, it should face consequences—just like it did in the Dominion case,” Newsom told Politico in a statement. “Until Fox is willing to be truthful, I will keep fighting against their propaganda machine.”

The sum that Newsom is seeking is nearly identical to the amount that the network paid Dominion Voting Systems when they settled their lawsuit in 2023. Dominion had sued Fox for defamation after Fox accused the electronic voting machine company of stealing the election from Trump.

The California governor is suing in his personal capacity, using funds from his campaign account to cover any fines or possible penalties. He has also said that he’s willing to drop the lawsuit if Fox issues a correction and forces Watters to apologize on air—which doesn’t seem likely. A spokesperson for Fox News told The New Republic that the company was looking “forward to” the case “being dismissed.”

“Gov. Newsom’s transparent publicity stunt is frivolous and designed to chill free speech critical of him,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

In the event that the case settles or goes to trial, Newsom has pledged that all proceeds from the lawsuit will go toward anti-Trump legal causes.

Newsom spoke earlier this month with the president for nearly 20 minutes on the phone after the protests had started, but according to Newsom, the protests “barely” came up, despite his attempts to veer the conversation toward Los Angeles.

“He wanted to talk about all these other issues,” Newsom said of the phone call. “He never once brought up the National Guard. He’s a stone cold liar, he said he did.”

Despite the high bar required for a public official to prove defamation, the governor’s lawyers argued that Fox’s coverage of the call met the legal standard for defamation, potentially harming his reputation with voters for future elections.

The Democrat’s suit holds similarities to another case from the MAGA side, in which Trump sued CBS’s 60 Minutes over what he claimed was a deceptively edited interview with then–Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris. That suit, which the network settled, has so far resulted in the exit of two executives from CBS as the suit has become a cornerstone issue in the pending sale of Paramount.

This story has been updated.

Edith Olmsted
/

Elena Kagan Torches Supreme Court’s Terrible Logic in Porn Ruling

The Supreme Court upheld a decision allowing age-verification laws for online porn.

Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan sits for a photo
Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan ripped the court’s majority decision Friday upholding age-verification requirements for pornography websites.

In a scathing dissent joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Kentanji Brown Jackson, Kagan accused the majority decision in Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton of diluting First Amendment protections for sexually explicit speech.

“The majority’s opinion concluding to the contrary is, to be frank, confused. The opinion, to start with, is at war with itself,” she wrote, because the majority opinion initially claims that age verification had nothing to do with the First Amendment, before ultimately it “gives up that ghost.”

Kagan argued that the Texas law requiring websites that host pornography or other sexually explicit materials to verify their users’ ages before allowing them access had restricted the access adults have to protected speech. While the rule was designed to prohibit minors from accessing explicit materials, many adults would likely be unwilling to hand over their personal information, such as a passport, to websites hosting pornography.

Kagan explained that the rule called for a higher level of scrutiny because it was not simply “incidentally” restrictive, as Justice Clarence Thomas—who wrote the majority opinion—claimed.

“Texas’s law defines speech by content and tells people entitled to view that speech that they must incur a cost to do so. That is, under our First Amendment law, a direct (not incidental) regulation of speech based on its content—which demands strict scrutiny,” she wrote.

Under intermediate scrutiny, Texas was not required to demonstrate that it had selected the option that was least restrictive for free speech. Kagan argued that this was not sufficient.

“A State may not care much about safeguarding adults’ access to sexually explicit speech; a State may even prefer to curtail those materials for everyone. Many reasonable people, after all, view the speech at issue here as ugly and harmful for any audience. But the First Amendment protects those sexually explicit materials, for every adult. So a State cannot target that expression, as Texas has here, any more than is necessary to prevent it from reaching children,” she wrote.

“That is what we have held in cases indistinguishable from this one. And that is what foundational First Amendment principles demand.”

Robert McCoy
/

Sotomayor Warns No One Is Safe After Birthright Citizenship Ruling

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor torched the Supreme Court for siding with Trump on birthright citizenship—and putting every civil right under attack.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks
Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Getty Images

In dissenting opinions, Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson excoriated the Supreme Court’s Friday ruling on birthright citizenship, which restricts courts’ ability to keep the Trump White House from carrying out its lawless orders.

At issue was whether lower courts can issue “nationwide injunctions” halting Trump’s anti–birthright citizenship order from being enforced against anyone, and not just those challenging the order in court or living in a jurisdiction where it’s being challenged.

While not acknowledging the constitutionality of the executive order, which denies automatic citizenship to children born on U.S. soil to undocumented immigrants and those with temporary status, the majority opinion stated that such injunctions “likely exceed the equitable authority that Congress has given to federal courts.”

Justice Sotomayor had choice words for this ruling, which seemingly provides Trump powerful ammunition in his attacks on civil liberties. She was joined by Justices Elena Kagan as well as Jackson, who also wrote a dissenting opinion.

“No right is safe in the new legal regime the Court creates,” Sotomayor’s dissent read. “Today, the threat is to birthright citizenship. Tomorrow, a different administration may try to seize firearms from lawabiding citizens or prevent people of certain faiths from gathering to worship.”

Sotomayor used an analogy to illustrate the absurdity of granting the government’s request to strike down nationwide freezes on plainly unlawful orders: “Suppose an executive order barred women from receiving unemployment benefits or black citizens from voting. Is the Government irreparably harmed, and entitled to emergency relief, by a district court order universally enjoining such policies? The majority, apparently, would say yes.”

Sotomayor torched her conservative colleagues for caving to Trump: “With the stroke of a pen, the President has made a ‘solemn mockery’ of our Constitution,” she wrote. “Rather than stand firm, the Court gives way. Because such complicity should know no place in our system of law, I dissent.”

Jackson began her dissent by noting she agrees “with every word of Justice Sotomayor’s dissent,” and decided to file hers to emphasize that the court’s ruling poses “an existential threat to the rule of law.”

Trump’s request to do away with universal injunctions, Jackson wrote, “is, at bottom, a request for this Court’s permission to engage in unlawful behavior” and “to continue doing something that a court has determined violates the Constitution.”

In granting that wish, Jackson wrote, the majority has permitted Trump to act not unlike a monarch, giving “the Executive the go-ahead to sometimes wield the kind of unchecked, arbitrary power the Founders crafted our Constitution to eradicate.”

By placing “the onus on the victims to invoke the law’s protection,” the court has created circumstances in which “a Martian arriving here from another planet would … surely wonder: ‘what good is the Constitution, then?’”

The court’s decision marks “a sad day for America,” Jackson said, requiring judges, faced with Trump’s lawlessness, “to look the other way” and permit “unlawful conduct to continue unabated.”

“Perhaps the degradation of our rule-of-law regime would happen anyway,” she wrote. “But this Court’s complicity in the creation of a culture of disdain for lower courts, their rulings, and the law (as they interpret it) will surely hasten the downfall of our governing institutions, enabling our collective demise.”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Sotomayor Rips SCOTUS for Causing Total “Chaos” in LGBTQ Books Case

Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned that the Supreme Court was actually enabling censorship.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor holds her glasses while standing in the royal palace in Madrid, Spain
Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor

Justice Sonia Sotomayor excoriated the nation’s highest judiciary Friday for ruling 63 to permit a group of Maryland parents to withdraw their children from LGBTQ+ exposure in the public school curriculum on the basis of religious freedom.

The progressive justice railed against the majority opinion, writing that the result of the decision will be “chaos” as school administrators are forced either to overextend themselves to accommodate parents’ newly constitutionalized authority or strip LGBTQ+ material from the curriculum entirely.

In a dissenting opinion, Sotomayor argued that the decision would “impose impossible administrative burdens on schools” by requiring them to provide advance notice to parents before they utilized or taught LGBTQ-related content, in order to give parents ample time to “opt out” of the lesson plan.

“The harm will not be borne by educators alone: Children will suffer too,” she said. “Classroom disruptions and absences may well inflict long-lasting harm on students’ learning and development.”

But worse still, according to Sotomayor, is the opening that the nation’s highest judiciary has handed to a vocal minority of parents to disrupt local democracies, allowing them to legally challenge the decisions of publicly elected school officials, sparking educational ramifications for all families whether they agree with the curricula or not.

“The majority closes its eyes to the inevitable chilling effects of its ruling,” she wrote. “Many school districts, and particularly the most resource strapped, cannot afford to engage in costly litigation over opt-out rights or to divert resources to tracking and managing student absences.

“Schools may instead censor their curricula, stripping material that risks generating religious objections,” Sotomayor continued. “The Court’s ruling, in effect, thus hands a subset of parents the right to veto curricular choices long left to locally elected school boards. Because I cannot countenance the Court’s contortion of our precedent and the untold harms that will follow, I dissent.”

The court’s decision Friday was the culmination of a three-year legal battle. In 2022, the Montgomery County school board approved the use of LGBTQ+ themed storybooks for elementary school–age children, including Uncle Bobby’s Wedding, in which a kid goes to her uncle’s same-sex wedding, as well as a book where a puppy gets lost in a Pride Parade. At the crux of Friday’s case was a decision made the following year by the Montgomery County school board, preventing parents from opting their kids out of the coursework.

The ruling is most likely to result in a reduction in LGBTQ-adjacent education across the country, as cash-strapped educators attempt to avoid ruinous lawsuits.

Legal experts analyzing the case were quick to point out other flaws riddled in the decision, arguing that the “level of subtlety” permitted by the court to constitute a religious liberty violation could cook up more lawsuits along other theologically contested lines.

“Case in point: arguably this would permit Christian Scientists to opt out of any book where a doctor heals someone,” posted American Immigration Council senior fellow Aaron Reichlin-Melnick.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Supreme Court Rules Homophobic Books Bans in Schools Are OK

The Supreme Court determined parents can “opt out” of letting their children see LGBTQ books in the classroom.

People protest against restrictions on access to LGBTQ books outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Cue the book bans.

The Supreme Court sided Friday with a group of Maryland parents in Mahmoud v. Taylor, ruling 63 to allow them to pull their children from instruction that involves LGBTQ+ themes.

In 2022, the Montgomery County school board approved the use of LGBTQ+ themed storybooks for elementary school–age children, including a book in which a kid goes to her uncle’s same-sex wedding and a book where a puppy gets lost in a Pride Parade. At the crux of Friday’s case was a decision made the following year by the Montgomery County school board preventing parents from opting their kids out of the coursework.

The plaintiffs, who included a Muslim couple, two Roman Catholics, and a Ukrainian Orthodox individual, argued that the curriculum was violating their religious freedoms under the First Amendment and had stripped them of their right to teach gender and sexuality to their children under their own belief systems.

The majority of the justices viewed the issue as a relatively straightforward one, questioning if there would be any harm at all if the parents were allowed to keep their children away from the texts.

In a 135-page opinion, Justice Samuel Alito outlined that “the Board’s introduction of the ‘LGBTQ+-inclusive’ storybooks, along with its decision to withhold opt outs, places an unconstitutional burden on the parents’ rights to the free exercise of their religion.”

“We have long recognized,” Alito wrote, “the rights of parents to direct ‘the religious upbringing’ of their children. And we have held that those rights are violated by government policies that substantially interfere with the religious development of children.”

But not everyone was aligned.

“Today’s ruling threatens the very essence of public education,” wrote Justice Sonia Sotomayor in a dissenting opinion, chastizing the court’s decision to constitutionalize a parent’s veto power over decisions historically left to local administrators. “The reverberations of the Court’s error will be felt, I fear, for generations.”

The decision comes at an especially volatile time for the LGBTQ+ community, as conservatives place a target on transgender athletes and fearmonger over bathroom access, all while book bans surge around the country. The ruling and chipping away of LGBTQ+ freedoms also come on the heels of another Supreme Court decision.

Last week, the nation’s highest judiciary ruled along ideological lines in U.S. v. Skrmetti that states may ban minors from receiving gender-affirming care, such as hormone treatments and puberty blockers—ironically, denying parents the right to choose that Alito vaunted in Friday’s decision.

Edith Olmsted
/

Trump Treasury Secretary Makes Humiliating Admission About Trade Deals

So much for 90 deals in 90 days

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent gestures while speaking to reporters
Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent admitted Friday morning that Donald Trump’s trade negotiations will likely continue into September.

During an appearance on Fox Business’s Mornings With Maria, Bessent moved the goalposts for Trump’s flailing trade negotiations yet again, as he struggled to answer simple questions about progress with other countries.

“What is the next country we should expect a trade deal to do with the United States?” asked host Maria Bartiromo. “Are you gonna be able to get some deal announcements beyond just the U.K. before this August deadline, when we’re gonna hear from the Court of the International Appeals?”

It’s not entirely clear what August deadline Bartiromo is citing, but she may have been referring to early August, when an appeals decision is expected of the U.S. International Court of Trade’s decision to block Trump’s tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Trump announced two weeks ago that he and the U.K. had finally signed a trade deal. Trump also claimed Thursday that China had signed a trade deal just the day before, although Bessent notably did not mention the Asian nation in his mealymouthed defense.

“Maria, you know with all things, they get done at the end. You have to put on a deadline. As you and I know, nothing gets done in Washington well in advance. So, I think a lot of the countries are feeling pressure,” Bessent replied.

Bessent insisted that Trump was ready to go back to the original “Liberation Day” tariff levels, if satisfactory agreements weren’t reached. Bessent said that there were only 18 truly important trading partners, and referred to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s claim that the U.S. had 10 imminent deals coming.

“So, you know, if we can ink 10 or 12 of the important 18, then there are another important 20 relationships, then I think we can have trade wrapped up by Labor Day,” Bessent said.

Even if the Trump administration did succeed in getting 10 new trade agreements by Labor Day, that wouldn’t constitute failing to complete deals “in advance”—it would be months after the initial July 8 deadline. It also falls far short of the administration’s “90 deals in 90 days” promise.

Bessent’s waffling comes just hours after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the July 9 deadline for reimposing steep global tariffs was “not critical.”

Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington