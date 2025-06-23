Two of Biggest U.S. Allies Just Made New Defense Deal—Without Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a new defense partnership Monday between some of the United States’s biggest allies.

Carney said on X that he’d met with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to “launch a new security and defence partnership.”

The agreement opens the door for Canada into Europe’s $173 billion defense procurement plan, according to The New York Times. The deal blocks signatories from spending more than 35 percent of funds dedicated to any one project on products from non-signatory states—meaning there will be limits on purchasing American-made defense systems, artillery, and other materials.

This agreement comes as Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs threaten to upend global supply chains, potentially threatening domestic weapons manufacturing, and Iran begins to retaliate against the United States over its targeting of the country’s nuclear facilities over the weekend.

“In the face of rising global threats, Canada is building ever-stronger alliances,” Carney wrote. “Today’s historic agreement will build up defence capabilities across Canada and the European Union, protect our people and our values, and create strong opportunities for Canadian defence industries at home.”

After the meeting in Brussels, von der Leyen said that the allies’ new security and defense agreement was “the most comprehensive we’ve ever concluded,” according to the Times.

“As the saying goes, hard times reveal true friends,” she added.

As far as true friends go, Trump is certainly not one, and the hard times she referred to are the direct result of his actions in office. So, it should hardly come as a surprise that Canada has sought other allies as the U.S. pulls away.