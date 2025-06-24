Kristi Noem Plans to Blow FEMA Cash on Building “Alligator Alcatraz”

A controversial immigrant detention center under construction in Florida will be bankrolled by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The center, nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz,” would repurpose a defunct airstrip in the Everglades in service of Trump’s draconian immigration agenda.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier unveiled plans for the facility last week.

In a video aired on Fox News, Uthmeier said of the 39-square-mile site: “You don’t need to invest that much in the perimeter. People get out, there’s not much waiting for them other than alligators and pythons. Nowhere to go, nowhere to hide.”

In an appearance on “The Benny Johnson Show,” Uthmeier announced that the project was underway. During that episode, the eponymous right-wing host giddily observed Uthmeier was “making [Trump’s] dream come true,” since Trump reportedly floated installing a snake and gator-filled moat at the southern border during his first term—a proposal so outlandishly ghastly that even Trump had the political tact to separate himself from it at the time.

The creation of the new facility, which would cost $450 million a year to operate, according to The New York Times, will be funded “in large part” by FEMA, said Noem in a statement published to X.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we are working at turbo speed to deliver cost-effective and innovative ways to deliver on the American people’s mandate for mass deportations of criminal illegal aliens,” Noem’s statement said. “We will expand facilities and bed space in just days, thanks to our partnership with Florida.”

Noem said the money would come from FEMA’s Shelter and Services Program, which was created in 2023 by Congress and administered by FEMA to provide grants to organizations or state and local governments providing services to immigrants processed by DHS and awaiting legal proceedings.