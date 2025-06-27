Trump Enters Meltdown Mode Over Iran for Pettiest Reason

Donald Trump erupted Friday after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared victory over Israel.

In a defiant video statement released Thursday, Khamenei said that the United States had been dealt a “severe slap” and that Israel would have been “completely destroyed” if the U.S. had not stepped into the conflict.

Trump hit back the following day in a lengthy post on Truth Social. Trump said Khamenei should consider himself lucky he wasn’t killed. “I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life,” Trump wrote. “I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, ‘THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!’”

Trump had previously threatened to give in to Israel’s campaign for a regime change in Iran, even though the president’s own administration has claimed that is not a U.S. objective.

Trump patted himself on the back for desperately and publicly begging Israel to call off a massive attack shortly after he announced an imminent ceasefire earlier this week. “Tremendous damage would have ensued, and many Iranians would have been killed. It was going to be the biggest attack of the War, by far,” he wrote.

The president claimed that he had been making efforts to remove “BITING” sanctions on Iran, but in light of the ayatollah’s recent statements, he had “dropped all work on sanction relief.”

“Iran has to get back into the World Order flow, or things will only get worse for them,” Trump warned. He added, “I wish the leadership of Iran would realize that you often get more with HONEY than you do with VINEGAR.”

During a press conference Friday morning, Trump was asked whether he’d consider another strike on Iran, if intelligence determined that the country had rebuilt its uranium enrichment capabilities.

“Sure, without question, absolutely,” Trump replied. “It’d have to be unbelievable.”