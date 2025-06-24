Trump Freaks Out That Israel Has Already Violated the Iran Ceasefire

So much for Donald Trump’s “12 Day War.” The U.S. president said Tuesday that both Israel and Iran have violated a ceasefire.

Trump was furious when speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, just hours after he’d announced an impending ceasefire that would end what he’d termed the “12 Day War.”

“Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I’d never seen before. The biggest load that we’ve seen. I’m not happy with Israel. When I say, ‘OK, now you have 12 hours,’ you don’t go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on ‘em,” Trump said.

“So I’m not happy with them, I’m not happy with Iran either. But I’m really unhappy Israel is going out this morning, because the one rocket that didn’t land that was shot—perhaps by mistake—that didn’t land, I’m not happy about that.”

“You know what, we basically have two countries that have been fighting for so long and so hard that they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing,” Trump said. “You understand that?”

While the president had openly bragged about bringing an end to the conflict, it seems he has predictably lost control of the other parties.

Shortly after Trump had announced the so-called ceasefire deal, he was already reduced to begging Israel to back off its military assault.

“ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,” Trump wrote in a desperate post on Truth Social.

“ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he insisted in a separate post.

Israel proceeded to attack a radar station near Tehran, after claiming Tehran had fired more missiles. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country would restrain from any more attacks following a conversation with Trump, according to the Financial Times.