Mike Johnson Already Has a Major Issue in Passing Trump’s Budget

The president’s “big, beautiful bill” is slated to be fast-tracked through the House—but before debate has even started, Republicans fear that they don’t have the votes.

Whether conservative lawmakers agree or disagree with the contents of the spending package is currently not the problem, according to House Speaker Mike Johnson. Instead, it’s whether representatives will actually be in attendance for the vote.

“I am worried about flights,” Johnson told Politico Wednesday morning. “We don’t know if we have a full House. So that’s what we’re working on.”

Elected representatives coming from the South could be contending with a tropical system expected to hit over the next few days, while Washington deals with the fallout of severe thunderstorm advisories on Tuesday.

Several lawmakers have already posted on social media that their flights back to Washington have been delayed or cancelled in light of the weather. That fueled a rumor that the stormy weather could push back the vote into Wednesday night or even Thursday, reported Politico, though that possibly contradicts a scheduling alert issued by Majority Whip Tom Emmer, which arranged for the first votes to begin by 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

“We’re monitoring the weather closely; we have to figure that out,” Johnson told reporters Tuesday, adding that he wasn’t sure if a Wednesday morning vote would be possible. “There’s a lot of delays right now, so that’s part of the problem.”

Trump’s signature agenda item narrowly passed through the Senate Tuesday when Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote, advancing a bill that strips Medicaid from millions of Americans and is also projected to add trillions to the national deficit.