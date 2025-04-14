Trump Says He’s Deporting “Homegrown Criminals” to El Salvador Next

The president then gave a terrifying glimpse at the next step in his plans for mass deportation.

“Homegrown criminals are next. Homegrowns are next. The homegrowns,” Trump told Bukele, confirming that he wants to deport American citizens, a move that would violate the Constitution and test the courts more than ever before.

Trump to Bukele: "Home-growns are next. The home-growns. You gotta build about five more places. It's not big enough." pic.twitter.com/o20thGNK9e — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2025

Trump and Bukele’s meeting comes just weeks after the U.S. deported more than 200 people to El Salvador who the administration claimed were criminals or members of Venezuelan gang MS-13. In reality, most of them do not have a criminal records, nor do they have any proven gang affiliation. They are now being held at the Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT, a megaprison notorious for human rights abuses.