Top Democrats Demand Release of All Epstein Files Naming Trump
House Democrats are taking action after seeing the MAGA fury over Trump’s Epstein conclusion.
House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin, along with 15 more of the 19 Democrats on the committee, demanded in a letter Tuesday that Attorney General Pam Bondi release “Epstein file” documents mentioning President Donald Trump.
The letter, which rails against Bondi for potentially withholding information that would embarrass the president, comes as the Department of Justice earlier this week released a memo closing the case of Jeffrey Epstein, and concluding—to the chagrin of many MAGA hard-liners—that there was no list of clients maintained by the sex offender and disgraced financier.
Along with relevant Epstein documents, the House Democrats are calling for the publication of the second volume of special counsel Jack Smith’s report on the dismissed classified documents case against Donald Trump, which remains sealed despite DOJ “regulations and longstanding practice,” wrote the House Democrats.
The letter continues: “This Administration has repeatedly claimed that President Trump is ‘the most transparent and accessible president in American history.’ So far, your DOJ has not only failed to live up to this promise, but you have also consistently hidden from the American public materials and information that may be damaging to President Trump.”
It cites former Trump adviser Elon Musk’s June post on X, alleging, during his feud with the president, that Trump “is in the Epstein files.” It also mentions various Trump officials’ vows to release the files, and the administration’s distribution of the “first phase” of Epstein documents to various MAGA influencers in February (documents that turned out to be heavily redacted and largely consisting of already public information).
The DOJ memo this week, the House Democrats wrote, “raises the question of whether the White House has moved to prevent the declassification and public release of the full Epstein files because they implicate President Trump, and whether these massive redaction efforts and the withholding of the files were intended to shield your boss from embarrassing revelations within those files.”
Trump on Tuesday lashed out at a reporter for asking about the Epstein case, calling his question a waste of time. “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?” Trump asked incredulously. “Are people still talking about this guy? This creep?”
Meanwhile, MAGA adherents who are steadfast in their belief in an Epstein client list are still figuring out how to cope with having been strung along by team Trump.