The 12 Democrats Who Voted to Deport Anyone Accused of a Crime
Here’s a list of every Senate Democrat who caved to Republicans and voted for the Laken Riley Act, just hours after Donald Trump’s inauguration.
On Monday evening, just hours after Donald Trump’s inauguration, the Senate passed the Laken Riley Act, an extreme bill that would allow for the deportation and detention of any undocumented immigrant merely suspected of a nonviolent crime. And they did it with the help of 12 Democrats.
The bill passed 64-35 with only 35 Democrats, including independents Bernie Sanders and Angus King, voting against it. Democrats Ruben Gallego and John Fetterman co-sponsored the bill along with Republican Katie Britt.
The bill, which is likely to be signed into law by Trump, would only require an arrest, not a conviction or charge, to target an undocumented immigrant for federal detention and possible deportation. The bill does not include protections for children or DACA recipients.
Many Democrats sought to enact changes to the bill, hoping to strip out some of its worst features, like the lack of protection for minors. Ultimately, the only amendments to the bill came from Republicans: One from Senator John Cornyn that requires ICE to detain undocumented immigrants who attack law enforcement, and another from Joni Ernst, which expands the bill to include undocumented immigrants who commit violent crimes.
The following Democrats voted to enact the Laken Riley Act:
- Catherine Cortez Masto—Nevada
- John Fetterman—Pennsylvania (co-sponsor)
- Ruben Gallego—Arizona (co-sponsor)
- Maggie Hassan—New Hampshire
- Mark Kelly—Arizona
- Jon Ossoff—Georgia
- Gary Peters—Michigan
- Jacky Rosen—Nevada
- Jeanne Shaheen—New Hampshire
- Elissa Slotkin—Michigan
- Mark Warner—Virginia
- Raphael Warnock—Georgia