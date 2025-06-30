John Fetterman Whines GOP Budget Bill Is Ruining His Beach Vacation

Senator John Fetterman—known mostly for his basketball shorts, his disdain for participating at his fairly easy job, and his highly publicized mental health crisis—would rather be at the beach than in the Senate voting on Trump’s sweeping budget bill.



“Oh my god, I just wanna go home,” Fetterman said Monday in response to a question regarding when voting on the bill would end. “I’ve already … I’ve missed our entire trip to the beach, my family’s gonna be back before we … and again, I’m gonna vote no, there’s no drama. The votes are gonna go. In fact the only interesting votes are gonna be on the margin, whether that’s [Susan] Collins, [Ron] Johnson, and those, but all the Democrats, we all know how that’s gonna go. And I think—I don’t think it’s really helpful to put people here til some ungodly hour.”

While the Republican’s Senate majority makes the bill’s passing highly likely, some Democrats are still speaking out rather than longing for vacation.

“If you are concerned about health care, which I suspect that everybody in the world is, this bill throws over 16 million people off the health insurance they have, according to the Congressional Budget Office, by cutting Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act by over $1.1 trillion,” Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said on Sunday night. “In other words, the top one percent [is] getting a $975 billion tax break, and that is coming directly by throwing 16 million people off of the health insurance they have.”

But Fetterman has had a contentious relationship with the job he campaigned to do. That dynamic, combined with his mental health, extreme hatred of Palestinians, and his general rightward shift, only increase the questions surrounding his future as a Democratic senator, or as a senator at all.



