Trump Is Bullying MAGA Influencers to Fall in Line on Epstein

Over the weekend, right-wing media figure Charlie Kirk hosted the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, where the young conservatives in attendance were up in arms about President Trump’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein affair.

Now, after a phone call from the president himself, Kirk is backing off of the issue.

“Honestly, I’m done talking about Epstein for the time being,” Kirk said on the Monday episode of his talk show. “I’m going to trust my friends in the administration. I’m going to trust my friends in the government to do what needs to be done. Solve it. Ball’s in their hands. I’ve said plenty this last weekend.”

Attendees of Kirk’s conference were vocal about their disapproval of the Trump administration closing the Epstein case after entertaining—and promising to substantiate—conspiracy theories about the deceased financier and sex criminal.

On Friday, Kirk asked the crowd, “How many of you, raise your hand, think this is a big deal, the Epstein thing?” Hands shot up across the room, and Kirk observed, “Every hand has gone up.”

Another Friday speaker, Fox News’s Laura Ingraham, asked the audience, “How many of you are satisfied … with the results of the Epstein investigation?” Boos resounded.

Many in MAGA, blaming Attorney General Pam Bondi for the Epstein fiasco, called for her firing, leading Trump on Saturday to attempt to dispel his base’s outrage on Truth Social. “What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’” he posted, defending Bondi and calling the Epstein files a concoction of MAGA adversaries that “nobody cares about.”