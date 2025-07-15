Pam Bondi Fully Ignores Question About Epstein Report Results

Even after President Donald Trump publicly gave her the go-ahead, Attorney General Pam Bondi desperately skirted questions about the release of additional files on Jeffrey Epstein.

Last week, the Department of Justice published a two-page memo declaring that the alleged sex trafficker kept no “incriminating ‘client list,’” despite Bondi previously claiming that she’d been in possession of such a document. After months of being promised answers on Epstein’s clients, Trump supporters are outraged, with some even calling for Bondi to resign.

During a press conference Tuesday about steps the agency was taking to combat drug trafficking, Bondi refused to answer questions about Trump’s statement saying that the attorney general should release “whatever she thinks is credible” from the files.

“This today is about fentanyl. This is about a wall of people right outside this room who have died from—I appreciate your question—but this today is about fentanyl overdoses throughout our country, and people who have lost loved ones to fentanyl. That is the message that we’re here to send today,” Bondi replied to a reporter asking if she would release more files.

“Nothing about Epstein. I’m not going to talk about Epstein,” Bondi said.

She continued to urge reporters to ask questions “only on topic.”

Yet another reporter asked about Trump’s comment. “The president said today you would release credible files related to Epstein. Are you prepared to do that, and when would you do that?” they asked.

“Our memo—today our memo speaks for itself,” Bondi said. “We’ll get back to you on anything else. I haven’t seen all of his statements today.”

“How do you respond to the MAGA base that has expressed a lot of frustration about Epstein?” the reporter pressed.

“We’re going to fight to keep America safe again and we’re fighting together as a team. That’s what’s so important right now,” Bondi said.

Meanwhile, Trump has taken to bullying his allies into line.