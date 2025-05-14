Judge Frees Georgetown Scholar—and Sends Clear Message to Trump

Magaziner was referring to a mother in Louisiana who was deported to Honduras in April alongside her 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son, the latter of whom had been diagnosed with cancer. Attorneys for that woman and another mother who was removed with her 2-year-old have contended that their clients did not wish for their children to be removed from the United States.

Earlier in his questioning, Magaziner asked Noem to explain why Immigration and Customs Enforcement had removed the 4-year-old diagnosed with cancer, despite the mother’s wishes. “What evidence do you have to support your claim that she did consent?” Magaziner asked.

Noem, who has denied that the Trump administration has removed any U.S. citizens (it has deported at least 12) insisted that DHS had followed protocol, but failed to provide proof. “We will get that to you, sir, I don’t have it with me,” Noem said.