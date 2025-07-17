Hacked Flight Logs Reveal Startling Extent of Trump Deportations
Trump disappeared far more people than previously known.
A hacker has revealed that the Trump administration illegally deported dozens more people to El Salvador than they reported, and those additional people have not been seen or heard from since, according to 404 Media.
President Trump’s decision to deport more than 200 men on three planes to El Salvador’s CECOT megaprison in March was met with public uproar and a block from a federal judge, but to no avail. Many of those men had no criminal record whatsoever, and none of them received due process. Now, thanks to a hacker who infiltrated the flight manifests of GlobalX, the airline carrying out the deportation flights, we know that the Trump administration lied about the number of people on those planes, and we have no idea where they are. 404 Media has begun to publish the names.
“We have this list of people that the U.S. government has not formally acknowledged in any real way and we pretty much have no idea if they are in CECOT or someplace else, or whether they received due process,” said Together and Free executive director Michelle Brané, whose organization works with families of people detained by ICE and the Department of Homeland Security. “I think this further demonstrates the callousness and lack of due process involved and is further evidence that the U.S. government is disappearing people. These people were detained and no one knows where they are, and we don’t know the circumstances [… ] For almost all of these people, there’s no records whatsoever. No court records, nothing.”
She also added that the government’s secrecy has made it difficult to confirm if the hidden names on the flight registry actually made it on to the flight, and if they did, where they were taken after they landed.
“[The government is] not disclosing it and they’ve presumably been sent to a prison or sent somewhere by the U.S. government on a plane and have never been heard from since,” she said. “We have not heard from these people’s families, so I think perhaps even they don’t know.”
This revelation only underscores the disappearings and the lies that have come to define the Trump administration’s extrajudicial immigration crackdown. We went from looking for “the worst of the worst” to openly admitting to indiscriminate detainments and deportations based on racial profiling.
The Trump administration has yet to comment.
“It is critical that we know who was on these March 15 flights,” ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt told 404 Media. “These individuals were sent to a gulag-type prison without any due process, possibly for the remainder of their lives, yet the government has provided no meaningful information about them, much less the evidence against them. Transparency at a time like this is essential.”
Here are the names 404 Media uncovered of people who were on those deportation fights, who were not on the government’s own list of deportees, and who have been unheard from since:
Manuel Quijada-Leon
Irvin Quintanilla-Garcia
Jose Ramirez-Iraheta
Josue Rivera-Portillo
Jorge Rodriguez Gomez
Mario Jeavanni Rojas
Edgar Leonel Sanchez Rosales
Brandon Sigaran-Cruz
Miguel Enriquez Saravia
Abraham Hernandez-Mania
Jean Morales-Loaiza
Nelson Alfaro-Orellana
Jhonnarty Pachecho-Chirinos
Cristian Alpe-Tepas
Jordyn Alexander Alvarez
Jose Alvarez Gonzalez
Wilfredo Avendano Carrizalez
Jose Gregorio Buenano Cantillo
Istmar Campos Mejia
Jose Chanta-Ochoa
Keider Alexander Flores Navas
Noe Florez-Valladares
Miguel Fuentes-Lopez
Roberto Interiano Uceda
Jose Lopez Cruz
Diego Maldonado-Fuentes
William Martinez-Ruano
Osmer Mejias-Ruiz
Iran Ochoa Suescun
David Orantez Gonzalez
Ariadny Araque-Cerrada
Elena Cuenca Palma
Maria Franco Pina
Mayerkis Guariman Gonzalez
Wilmary Linares-Marcano
Scarlet Mendoza Perez
Ofreilimar Peña Boraure
Edilianny Stephany Rivero Sierralta
Dioneli Sanz Aljorna
Anyeli Sequera Ramirez
Yanny Suarez Rodriguez
Karla Villasmil-Castellano