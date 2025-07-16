If This Truth Social Post Is Proof, Trump Is Losing It Over Epstein

Donald Trump started his Tuesday morning with a stark warning to his MAGA followers still interested in the Jeffrey Epstein case: Anyone who wants answers is falling for a Democratic “bullshit.”

“The Radical Left Democrats have hit pay dirt, again! Just like with the FAKE and fully discredited Steel Dossier, the lying 51 ‘Intelligence’ Agents, the Laptop from Hell, which the Dems swore had come from Russia (No, it came from Hunter Biden’s bathroom!), and even the Russia, Russia, Russia Scam itself, a totally fake and made up story used in order to hide Crooked Hillary Clinton’s big loss in the 2016 Presidential Election, these Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at - It’s all they have - They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates,” Trump posted on Truth Social, in the longest, most nonsensical run-on sentence ever.

“Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullshit,’ hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years,” he continued, directly attacking those interested in the case as falling for leftist propaganda.

“I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax. Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!”

The post is proof that Trump is losing control of his base—and it’s getting to him. On Tuesday, he declared that those still interested in the case about the deceased sex criminal are “pretty bad people.” Despite all of Trump’s efforts, which have included directly calling MAGA influencers talking about Epstein and asking them to fall in line, his followers are still talking about how and why the administration suddenly closed the case. Alex Jones, Joe Rogan, Charlie Kirk, and many, many more have attacked the Trump administration and promised they won’t let this go.