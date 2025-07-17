You Won’t Believe Why Trump Suddenly Wants FBI to Investigate Epstein
No, he’s not going to ask them release the Epstein files.
The Trump administration is looking to use more federal funds to repeat its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophilic sex trafficking ring—but only to prove Donald Trump’s theory that the scandal is a “hoax.”
Speaking with the far-right network Real America’s Voice on Wednesday night, the president suggested that the FBI should expend resources to prove Trump’s invention that the entire case against Epstein is a Democratic “scam.”
“I think they could look at all of it, it’s all the same scam, they could look at this Jeffrey Epstein hoax also, because that’s the same stuff, that’s all put out by Democrats,” Trump told the network, referring to dissenting conservatives as “naive Republicans.”
Against better sense, Trump has been working overtime to sweep the entire Epstein fiasco under the rug. That has included challenging the political identities of some members of his base, who believed Trump’s repeated promises on the campaign trail that he would release the Epstein case files as soon as he returned to high office.
“The Democrats, you know, they have bad policy, they have bad candidates, they have bad everything, but they stick together. The Republicans don’t do that,” Trump said.
Speaking with reporters at the White House earlier Wednesday, Trump said that he had “lost a lot of faith” in his supporters, accusing some conservatives of being “duped” by Democrats.
“That was run by the Biden administration for four years, I can’t imagine what they put into files,” Trump told Real America’s Voice, apparently trying to seed doubt about the ultimate contents of the Epstein case files.
Much to Trump’s chagrin, the botched rollout of the Epstein files has continued to plague his administration. A Morning Consult poll conducted earlier this month found that Trump’s popularity had tanked by six points since the Justice Department contradicted Attorney General Pam Bondi on the existence of Epstein’s so-called “client list.”
But elected Republicans have unquestioningly fallen in line behind their leader: on Tuesday, the party blocked a Democrat-led effort to release the Epstein files. The final vote was 211 to 210—just one dissenting Republican would have tipped the scales.
A reminder that prior to his death, Epstein described himself as one of Trump’s “closest friends.” The socialites were named and photographed together, and Trump reportedly slept with his now-wife Melania for the first time aboard Epstein’s plane, nicknamed the “Lolita Express.”
But Trump also has a terrible track record with how he treats women outside of Epstein’s world: the current president was found liable by a jury for sexually abusing Elle columnist E. Jean Carrol last year, was convicted as a felon for crimes relating to his affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, and famously boasted on a hot mic before his ascent to America’s political vanguard that he grabs women “by the pussy.” High-profile conservatives, including Elon Musk, have speculated that the administration’s continued delay in releasing the Epstein case files is due to the fact that Trump himself might be mentioned in the documents.