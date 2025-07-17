You Won’t Believe Why Trump Suddenly Wants FBI to Investigate Epstein

The Trump administration is looking to use more federal funds to repeat its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophilic sex trafficking ring—but only to prove Donald Trump’s theory that the scandal is a “hoax.”

Speaking with the far-right network Real America’s Voice on Wednesday night, the president suggested that the FBI should expend resources to prove Trump’s invention that the entire case against Epstein is a Democratic “scam.”

“I think they could look at all of it, it’s all the same scam, they could look at this Jeffrey Epstein hoax also, because that’s the same stuff, that’s all put out by Democrats,” Trump told the network, referring to dissenting conservatives as “naive Republicans.”

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump says the FBI should investigate the "Jeffrey Epstein hoax"



"That's all put out by Democrats. Some of the naive Republicans fall right into line, like they always do."



"They ought to look into the Jeffrey Epstein hoax, because that's another hoax.… pic.twitter.com/hvmN4kGPUF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 16, 2025

Against better sense, Trump has been working overtime to sweep the entire Epstein fiasco under the rug. That has included challenging the political identities of some members of his base, who believed Trump’s repeated promises on the campaign trail that he would release the Epstein case files as soon as he returned to high office.



“The Democrats, you know, they have bad policy, they have bad candidates, they have bad everything, but they stick together. The Republicans don’t do that,” Trump said.

Speaking with reporters at the White House earlier Wednesday, Trump said that he had “lost a lot of faith” in his supporters, accusing some conservatives of being “duped” by Democrats.

“That was run by the Biden administration for four years, I can’t imagine what they put into files,” Trump told Real America’s Voice, apparently trying to seed doubt about the ultimate contents of the Epstein case files.

Much to Trump’s chagrin, the botched rollout of the Epstein files has continued to plague his administration. A Morning Consult poll conducted earlier this month found that Trump’s popularity had tanked by six points since the Justice Department contradicted Attorney General Pam Bondi on the existence of Epstein’s so-called “client list.”