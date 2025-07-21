Republicans Move to Change D.C. Gun Laws While No One Is Looking

The most alarming rider in the bill would “permit anyone with a concealed carry permit from any state or territory to carry a concealed handgun in D.C. and on [public transportation].” Current D.C. law requires the permit and weapon itself to be registered with the city’s Metro Police.

This is just one aspect of the Trump administration’s effort to recreate the city in MAGA’s image. Republicans have long cast D.C. as some unstable, crime-ridden hell hole, even as crime has gone down in nearly every category except motor vehicle theft. Robbery is down 28 percent, homicides are down 8 percent, and violent crime in general has dropped 25 percent.

Even if crime in D.C. is as bad as Trump wants us to believe, how exactly will loosening concealed carry restrictions help that? A guy from a different state with an itchy trigger finger would be able to pull out his piece on the metro. That’s supposed to make the city and its residents feel safer?