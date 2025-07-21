Republicans Move to Change D.C. Gun Laws While No One Is Looking
House Republicans have revived their dark quest to take over D.C. home rule.
Republicans are trying to loosen gun laws in the nation’s capital.
On Sunday, the House Committee on Appropriations released the text of its Financial Services and General Government (FSSG) Appropriations Bill—and much of it contains anti-home rule riders that take even more sovereignty from Washington, D.C, and its residents.
The most alarming rider in the bill would “permit anyone with a concealed carry permit from any state or territory to carry a concealed handgun in D.C. and on [public transportation].” Current D.C. law requires the permit and weapon itself to be registered with the city’s Metro Police.
This is just one aspect of the Trump administration’s effort to recreate the city in MAGA’s image. Republicans have long cast D.C. as some unstable, crime-ridden hell hole, even as crime has gone down in nearly every category except motor vehicle theft. Robbery is down 28 percent, homicides are down 8 percent, and violent crime in general has dropped 25 percent.
Even if crime in D.C. is as bad as Trump wants us to believe, how exactly will loosening concealed carry restrictions help that? A guy from a different state with an itchy trigger finger would be able to pull out his piece on the metro. That’s supposed to make the city and its residents feel safer?
This is just one dark aspect of the Republicans’ attempted takeover of DC. The rest of the bill focuses on destroying D.C.’s right to control its own funds, particularly on political issues. As longtime D.C. House Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton reported, the bill:
- Would prohibit the use of funds to commercialize recreational marijuana.
- Would prohibit D.C. from spending its own local funds on abortion services for low-income women.
- Would prohibit D.C. from spending its own local funds to enforce its vehicle emission standards.
- Would prohibit D.C. from using local funds to carry out its automated traffic enforcement law.
- Would prohibit the use of funds to implement, administer, or enforce any COVID–19 mask or vaccine mandate.
- Would prohibit the use of funds to implement the Insurance Regulation Amendment Act of 2024, which relates to reproductive health care and gender-affirming care.
This is a real city being treated like a vassal state of MAGA.
“I am outraged at the number and scope of anti-D.C. home rule riders in the bill released today,” Norton said in a press release on Sunday. “In my long career representing D.C. residents in Congress, I have rarely seen a bill as unreasonable and patronizing to the more than 700,000 people who live in the nation’s capital as this one. I will use every tool at my disposal to stop these riders from becoming law, and I commit to reminding my fellow lawmakers across the aisle that D.C. residents deserve the same consideration as their own constituents at every opportunity.”