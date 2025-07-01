Lisa Murkowski’s Strategy on Trump Budget Bill Is Already Backfiring

It looks like Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski is getting exactly what she voted for, even though it’s not what she wanted.

Murkowski was the crucial vote Tuesday in passing Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” through the Senate. But right after the vote, she said she’d backed the measure in the hopes that the legislation could be amended after it was returned to the House. But Republican leadership in the other chamber seems content passing the bill as is.

“My hope is that the House is gonna look at this and recognize that we’re not there yet,” Murkowski told reporters after the vote. But more haggling over changes doesn’t seem to be on the agenda for House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The Louisiana Republican admitted that the Senate had strayed a “little further than many of us would have preferred” from the original bill that had passed in the House but that he would continue to work to pass the bill as it had returned, according to Punchbowl News.

“My objective and my responsibility is to get that bill over the line. So we will do everything possible to do that,” Johnson said.

The behemoth budget bill passed through the Senate only after Murkowski had acquired a stack of carve-outs for her state. “Do I like this bill? No. But I tried to take care of Alaska’s interests,” Murkowski defiantly told NBC News.