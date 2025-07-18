MAGA Bizarrely Claims Trump Would Never Use One Word in Epstein Letter

President Trump’s followers offered a measly defense against The Wall Street Journal’s exposé of the president’s close relationship with defamed pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Journal reported that Trump wrote a 50th birthday letter to Epstein in which he used the word “enigma.”

“Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?” Trump wrote.

The MAGA base is claiming that Trump would never use a word like enigma.

“I asked Grok to search every record of Trump speaking or writing to determine if he has ever used the word “enigma” before, and Grok says there is no record of him ever saying or speaking the word,” wrote Sean Davis, founder of The Federalist, a conservative news outlet.

Billionaire Bill Ackman also chimed in.

“I find it to be an enigma that Donald Trump would use the word enigma,” he wrote.

Grok, Ackman, Davis, and others across MAGA claiming the same thing are very loud and very wrong. There is video footage of Trump saying the word they claim he’s too real (or maybe too stupid?) to use.

“Carson’s an enigma to me,” Trump said at a rally in 2015, using the word with confidence when describing then-candidate Ben Carson. “Carson’s an enigma.”

Trump didn’t just use the word correctly, he used it twice in that one speech. The word also appears multiple times in Trump’s books.

Trump earlier tried to discredit the Journal’s report by saying he would never, ever doodle. (Trump’s birthday letter to Epstein allegedly contained a drawing of a nude woman.)

“I never wrote a picture in my life,” Trump said.

That was also easily debunked, as Trump has made countless sketches that have been auctioned off for thousands of dollars. It’s honestly surprising how weak Trump and MAGA’s excuses are, especially given how indignant and upset he and his inner circle have been acting since the article dropped. He said he doesn’t draw, but there have been multiple drawings of his on the market. His followers say he wouldn’t say those words, but he’s on camera saying them. He would have been better off just outright denying the letter, rather than trying to pick specific parts of the report to rebuff.