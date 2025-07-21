Hunter Biden Attacks George Clooney in Wild Expletive-Ridden Rant
“F**k him! F**k him and everyone around him,” Hunter Biden said of Clooney in his first interview since his dad lost the election.
Hunter Biden has some choice words for the celebrities and commentators who helped cast doubt on his father Joe Biden’s fitness for office. In an interview with independent journalist Andrew Callaghan released Monday—the one-year anniversary of Joe Biden withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race—the majority of Hunter Biden’s venom was directed toward George Clooney.
Biden railed against the actor for his July 2024 New York Times op-ed urging Joe Biden to bow out, which the younger Biden described as misleading and an attempt to “cut the knees out from a sitting president.”
Hunter Biden also suggested Clooney had harbored ill-will toward Joe Biden because the then-president said he would not act on the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a warrant that the actor’s wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, played a key role in bringing about.
After Callaghan shared a story of his own, alleging that Clooney had influenced fellow actor Jack Black to separate from his bandmate, Kyle Gass, for joking about the July 2024 attempt on Trump’s life, Hunter Biden cut in, saying, “Fuck him! Fuck him, fuck him and everybody around him.”
Biden said that Clooney is “not a fucking actor” but “a brand,” continuing sarcastically, “And by the way, and God bless him, you know what? He supposedly treats his friends really well. He buys them things, and he’s got a really great place in Lake Como, and he’s great friends with Barack Obama.”
“Fuck you! What do you have to do with fucking anything? Why do I have to fucking listen to you? What right do you have to step on a man who’s given 52 years of his fucking life to the service of this country and decide that you, George Clooney, are going to take out basically a full-page ad in the fucking New York Times to undermine the president?” Biden continued, before taking aim at others who encouraged Biden to drop out in 2024.
Among other barbs, he said that Democratic strategist James Carville “hasn’t won a race in 40 fucking years”; that former Obama adviser David Axelrod “had one success in his political life, and that was Barack Obama, and that was because of Barack Obama, not because of fucking David Axelrod”; and that the Pod Save America hosts “were junior fucking speech writers on Barack Obama’s Senate staff, who have been dining out on the relationship with him for years, making millions of dollars.”
“They’re all going to insert their judgment over a man who has figured out, unlike anybody else, how to get elected to the United States Senate over seven times, how to pass more legislation than any president in history, how to have a better midterm election than anybody in history, and how to garner more votes than any president that has ever run,” Biden said.
Shortly thereafter, Callaghan brought up CNN host Jake Tapper, who co-authored the 2025 book Original Sin about the “cover-up” of Joe Biden’s “decline.” Biden said Tapper “has the smallest audience on cable news” and that his “ratings just went to shit” after releasing the book, which he claimed was motivated in no small part by personal animus. “You know, like Jesus Christ, Jake, grow the fuck up.”