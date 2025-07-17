Stephen Miller Has Always Been an Evil Little Gremlin, Video Reveals

A resurfaced video of a younger White House deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller shows the president’s ghoulish policy adviser raving that “torture is a celebration of life.”

In a video dated 2003, 17-year-old Miller sits backward on a school bus speaking about the United States’ invasion of Iraq.

“To the issue of the Iraqi civilians, I think that as many of them should survive as possible, because the goal of any military conflict is to kill as few people as possible,” Miller said.

“But as for Saddam Hussein and his henchmen, I think the ideal solution would be to cut off their fingers.”

“I don’t think it’s necessary to kill them entirely, we’re not a barbaric people, we respect life. Therefore torture is the way to go. Because tortured people can live. Torture is a celebration of life and human dignity,” he continued, as teenagers off screen burst into laughter.

“We need to remember that as we enter these very dark and dangerous times in the next century. And I only hope that many of my peers and people who will be leading this country will appreciate the value and respect that torture shows towards other cultures,” Miller said.

Stephen Miller: “Torture is a celebration of human life and dignity.”



Stephen Miller: "Torture is a celebration of human life and dignity."

Leaked video shows the current White House Chief of Staff at 17, describing the torture of Iraqis in gruesome detail as the group erupts in laughter.

Twenty-three years later, Miller is a central figure leading the United States, and his inhumane immigration policies have marked the way for hundreds of people to be detained in tortuous conditions and deported to dangerous third countries and foreign gulags.



Speaking to Vice in 2017, former White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders dismissed the video as being inauthentic.

“This is clearly a sketch comedy routine performed by teenagers and for teenagers as part of a video yearbook,” she said. “This teenage skit does not reflect any policy position, past or present, held by Stephen Miller. This is another comical overreach by the media.”