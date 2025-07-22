Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Edith Olmsted/
/

MLK Jr.’s Daughter Mocks Trump Over Epstein Debacle

Bernice King isn’t falling for Donald Trump’s efforts to distract from the Epstein files.

Bernice King gestures while speaking at a podium
Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s administration is now hoping to distract Americans from Jeffrey Epstein by declassifying documents related to the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and no one is impressed—including King’s own children.

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard announced Monday that the government would release 230,000 files on the federal investigation into King’s assasination.

But Bernice King, who was only 5 when her father was killed, wasn’t falling for the government’s blatant misdirect. “Now, do the Epstein files,” she wrote on X Monday night.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

In a statement following the files’ release, Bernice and her brother Martin Luther King III urged that the “files must be viewed within their full historical context” and echoed the family’s long-held contention that the man who’d been convicted of King’s assassination, James Earl Ray, was not solely responsible for the death of the civil rights leader.

“As the children of Dr. King and Mrs. Coretta Scott King, his tragic death has been an intensely personal grief—a devastating loss for his wife, children, and the granddaughter he never met—an absence our family has endured for over 57 years,” they wrote. “We ask those who engage with the release of these files to do so with empathy, restraint, and respect for our family’s continuing grief.”

This is the third week of fallout from the Trump administration’s disastrous rollout of the Epstein files—or lack thereof. The Justice Department announced earlier this month that the sex offender kept no incriminating “client list,” even though Trump’s attorney general claimed one had been sitting on her desk, sparking widespread backlash among Trump’s conspiracy-addled following.

The Trump administration has already tried several other subjects for its disastrous bait and switch, including threatening to prosecute and imprison several of the president’s political enemies, such as former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Senator Adam Schiff.

Robert McCoy/
/

DOJ Tries to Put Out Epstein Fire With Promise on Ghislaine Maxwell

The Justice Department is trying another tactic to quell MAGA rage over the Epstein files.

Jeffrey Epstein puts an arm around the shoulders of Ghislaine Maxwell and his mouth near her forehead.
Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2005

As Donald Trump seeks to allay public outcry over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, a top Justice Department official vowed Tuesday to meet with Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted Epstein accomplice currently serving out a 20-year sentence for her role in the late financier’s sex-trafficking operation.

In a statement on X, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced: “I have communicated with counsel for Ms. Maxwell to determine whether she would be willing to speak with prosecutors from the Department. I anticipate meeting with Ms. Maxwell in the coming days.”

The deputy attorney general promised to hear out information she may have “about anyone who has committed crimes against victims.” In a follow-up post, Blanche added, “For the first time, the Department of Justice is reaching out to Ghislaine Maxwell to ask: what do you know?”

In response, FBI Director Kash Patel approvingly wrote, “Get it.”

David Oscar Markus, a lawyer for Maxwell, confirmed on X “that we are in discussions with the government and that Ghislaine will always testify truthfully. We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case.”

Blanche’s announcement stood by the Justice Department’s findings in its July 6 memo, which stirred an uproar on both sides of the political aisle—but most notably among Trump’s base—by deflating Epstein-related conspiracy theories previously elevated by the president (despite his own storied history with Epstein).

Trump has not taken kindly to the clamor, lashing out against, and even disowning, supporters of his who remain interested in the case, which he now considers a hoax spun by his Democratic adversaries.

But, in recent days, the gravity of the scandal has seemingly become clear to the president. Over the weekend, he requested the release of grand jury testimony related to the case of United States v. Epstein. Critics, however, interpreted this request as a mere sop to his angry supporters; after all, if it’s granted—after a lengthy legal process—it would still fall far short of many’s hopes for the publication of all Epstein-related DOJ files.

It remains to be seen whether Blanche’s planned meeting with Maxwell will be viewed similarly—as a half-measure to quell MAGA infighting while snubbing calls to release the “Epstein files” in full—or if it will help restore Trump supporters’ trust in an administration that has, for over two weeks now, left them feeling jilted.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Flips Out at Republican Lawmaker Exposing the Party on Epstein

“Is he going to stand with the pedophiles and underage sex traffickers? Or is he gonna pick the American people and justice for the victims?”

Representative Thomas Massie walks in the Capitol
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Trump is excoriating another one of his own party members for asking him for basic transparency on the Jeffrey Epstein case.  

Representative Thomas Massie, who filed a bipartisan discharge petition with Ro Khanna calling for the Justice Department to release the files in full, had blunt words for Speaker Mike Johnson’s lack of initiative on the issue.

“I think this is the referendum on [Johnson’s] leadership,” he said on Monday according to Punchbowl News. “Who’s he gonna pick? Is he going to stand with the pedophiles and underage sex traffickers? Or is he gonna pick the American people and justice for the victims? This is the ultimate decision the speaker needs to make. And it’s irrespective of what the president wants.”

Trump, who had a personal relationship with Epstein, lashed out at Massie. 

“Thomas Massie, the worst Republican Congressman, and an almost guaranteed NO VOTE each and every time, is an Embarrassment to Kentucky. He’s lazy, slow moving, and totally disingenuous - A real loser! Never has anything positive to add,” Trump wrote Monday evening on Truth Social, attaching a link to an attack ad about Massie. “Looking for someone good to run against this guy, someone I can Endorse and vigorously campaign for!”

It’s painfully obvious at this point that the president is on the extreme defensive on Epstein, urging his own base to simply forget about a holy grail level issue he dangled in front of them for years. Trump has been speaking condescendingly about this to his own supporters for some time now, saying that anyone who is still interested in the case of a wealthy pedophile socialite who killed himself in prison is a bad person. And now he’s talking about funding campaigns against a member of his own party for disagreeing with him. 

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Republicans Would Rather End Congress Early Than Vote on Epstein

House Republicans are rushing to provide Donald Trump cover in the Epstein files debacle.

House Speaker Mike Johnson talks with reporters
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republicans are considering an early summer break as infighting intensifies over the Epstein scandal.

Caucus leadership is reportedly considering going home early, Politico reported early Tuesday, after the Rules Committee recessed the night before when Democrats threatened to force a vote on the issue.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise told reporters it was “unlikely” that the committee would reconvene, a decision that will stall any progress conservatives were hoping to make this week on several key agenda items, including an immigration bill.

South Carolina Representative Ralph Norman told ABC News Monday that several Republicans on the committee, including himself, did not want to vote on the Democrat-led effort to uncover more details pertaining to the Epstein case, deriding the vote as “grandstanding.”

It’s the second week in a row that the House has become completely paralyzed by debate over the potential release of records regarding the notorious child sex trafficker.

The botched rollout of the Epstein files has continued to plague the Trump administration since the Justice Department contradicted Attorney General Pam Bondi on the existence of Epstein’s so-called “client list.” A YouGov/Economist poll conducted last week found that the majority of Americans—67 percent, including 59 percent of self-identified Trump voters—believed that the administration is “covering up evidence relating to the Epstein case.”

But if Republicans want transparency, they have a funny way of showing it. Last week, conservative lawmakers unquestioningly fell in line to support Donald Trump’s narrative that there’s nothing to see here, blocking a Democratic-led effort to release the Epstein files. The final vote was 211 to 210—just one dissenting Republican would have tipped the scales.

Republicans are scheduled to meet behind closed doors Tuesday morning for their weekly conference meeting. Evacuating the lower chamber over a tough vote on the Epstein files also likely won’t play well with Trump, who is hosting a megabill celebration for Republican lawmakers at the White House Tuesday evening.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, however, refuted the possibility of an early exit, telling Politico that “we’re not sending anybody home.”

Read more about Republicans covering for Trump:
211 House Republicans Vote to Block Release of Epstein Files
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

“Go F*** Yourself”: Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart Ream Trump and CBS

The late-night hosts separately went on expletive-laden rants against CBS’s decision to cancel Stephen Colbert’s show.

People protest in support of Stephen Colbert outside the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City
Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu/Getty Images

Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and John Stewart cursed out Donald Trump and CBS News Monday night following last week’s announcement that the Late Show With Stephen Colbert had been canceled. 

During his show, Colbert took a moment to respond to Trump celebrating the news that the Late Show was ending. “I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social last week. 

“How dare you, sir,” Colbert said. “Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism? Go fuck yourself.”

During Colbert’s show Monday, several other late night hosts appeared in the audience to lend their support. While Weird Al Yankovic and Lin Manuel Miranda sang Viva la Vida by Coldplay, the camera scanned the audience, landing on Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, then Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, before jumping to Jon Stewart and John Oliver. 

Finally, the camera rested on an animated Trump spooning the Paramount logo, a reference to the viral kiss cam video from a recent Coldplay concert that led to the resignation of a data company CEO. As the spotlight shone on them, the animated Trump ducked down and crawled away. 

There had been some speculation that Colbert’s ousting was the result of  his accusing Paramount of paying a “big fat bribe” to Trump in the form of a $16 million settlement over the editing of Kamala Harris’s interview on CBS News’s 60 Minutes last fall. Colbert claimed that CBS had acknowledged the lawsuit was “completely without merit” but agreed to pay a large sum to ease its sale to Skydance Media—a deal that needs approval from the president.

Prior to Colbert’s show, Stewart slammed CBS for its cowardice in the face of the Trump administration during Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. Comedy Central is also owned by Paramount. 

“The fact that CBS didn’t try to save their number one rated network late-night franchise that’s been on the air for over three decades is part of what’s making everyone wonder, ‘What’s this? Purely financial? Or maybe the path of least resistance for your $8 billion merger?’” Stewart said. 

Stewart argued that the Late Show wasn’t ending for financial reasons, or even because Trump had directly threatened it. “I think the answer is in the fear and pre-compliance that is gripping all of America’s institutions at this very moment,” he said. 

Stewart argued that it was the very shows CBS sought to censor that had provided the value of Paramount’s $8 billion deal. “Shows that say something, shows that take a stand, shows that are unafraid—this is not a ‘We speak truth to power.’ We don’t,” Stewart said. “We speak opinions to television cameras. But we try. We fucking try, every night.”

“And if you believe, as corporations or as networks, you can make yourself so innocuous that you can serve a gruel so flavorless that you will never again be on the boy king’s radar—A) why will anyone watch you? And you are fucking wrong,” he said. 

Stewart also pointed out that straying away from criticizing Trump would do little to protect the channel from catching the president’s ire—considering he’d just recently filed a lawsuit against his old ally Rupert Murdoch, who’d helped to transform Fox News into a Trump propaganda machine. 

Stewart concluded by urging institutions to “sack the fuck up” or “go fuck yourself.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

As MAGA Demands Epstein Files, Trump Releases MLK Jr. Files Instead

Donald Trump has released more than 240,000 files on Martin Luther King Jr. as he increases his attempts to distract from the files on Jeffrey Epstein.

Black and white photo of Martin Luther King Jr. looking off to the side as several mics sit in front of him.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

After nearly three weeks of uproar over his administration’s closing of the Jeffrey Epstein files, President Trump has instead opted to release FBI records on African American civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The public will gain access to more than 240,000 pages of records that were under a court-ordered seal in the National Archives since 1977.

Dr. King’s immediate family, including his children Bernie and Martin III, have been in open opposition to the Trump administration’s decision for some time now.

“We recognize that the release of documents concerning the assassination of our father, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., has long been a subject of interest, captivating public curiosity for decades. As the children of Dr. King and Mrs. Coretta Scott King, his tragic death has been an intensely personal grief—a devastating loss for his wife, children, and the granddaughter he never met—an absence our family has endured for over 57 years,” they said in a statement posted on X. “We ask those who engage with the release of these files to do so with empathy, restraint, and respect for our family’s continuing grief.”

It’s unclear what these records will show us, other than more personal and private information about Dr. King’s life—which would be further confirmation of the U.S. government’s incessant, malicious, and unconstitutional surveillance of Dr. King via J. Edgar Hoover’s COINTELPRO operation.

“During our father’s lifetime, he was relentlessly targeted by an invasive, predatory, and deeply disturbing disinformation and surveillance campaign orchestrated by J. Edgar Hoover through the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The intent of the government’s COINTELPRO campaign was not only to monitor, but to discredit, dismantle and destroy Dr. King’s reputation and the broader American Civil Rights Movement,” the King siblings wrote in the same statement. “These actions were not only invasions of privacy, but intentional assaults on the truth—undermining the dignity and freedoms of private citizens who fought for justice, designed to neutralize those who dared to challenge the status quo.”

Much of the “conspiracy” surrounding King’s assassination has already been parsed through, as the siblings noted.

“In 1999, our family filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit in Shelby County, Tennessee. The jury unanimously concluded that our father was the victim of a conspiracy involving Loyd Jowers and unnamed co-conspirators, including government agencies as a part of a wider scheme. The verdict also affirmed that someone other than James Earl Ray was the shooter, and that Mr. Ray was set up to take the blame. Our family views that verdict as an affirmation of our long-held beliefs. As we review these newly released files, we will assess whether they offer additional insights beyond the findings our family has already accepted.”

More than anything, Trump is using Dr. King’s name recognition and the lasting trauma surrounding his legacy as a mere distraction from his own mess, as his base continues to come to terms with the major, yearslong promise he broke by abandoning the Epstein files.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Trump Finds Another Way to Take Revenge on Murdoch for Epstein Letter

It’s not just a lawsuit. Donald Trump is attacking The Wall Street Journal on a new front after the paper reported on a birthday letter he sent Jeffrey Epstein.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters (not pictured) outside.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In retaliation for reporting on Donald Trump’s relationship to Jeffrey Epstein, the White House is ousting The Wall Street Journal from the press pool for the president’s upcoming trip to Scotland.

Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said in a statement Monday that no publication is “guaranteed special access to cover President Trump in the Oval Office, aboard Air Force One, and in his private workspaces,” according to Politico. “Due to the Wall Street Journal’s fake and defamatory conduct, they will not be one of the thirteen outlets on board. Every news organization in the entire world wishes to cover President Trump, and the White House has taken significant steps to include as many voices as possible.”

Leavitt is, of course, referring to the Journal’s recent bombshell report that, in 2003, Trump sent a lewd 50th birthday card to Jeffrey Epstein. Trump denies the veracity of the letter and is meritlessly suing the paper over its report—further stoking the ongoing firestorm over the administration’s perceived lack of transparency surrounding the case of the late financier and sex criminal.

Politico reports that the White House declined to comment on whether the Journal’s removal from the press pool would be permanent. If so, it wouldn’t be the first time Trump punished a publication by restricting its ability to cover his administration. After all, his ban on the Associated Press for failing to change its style guide to ratify his renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” remains in effect.

Be it in retaliating against publications deemed insufficiently friendly, seizing control of the press pool from the White House Correspondents’ Association, or altering the makeup of the press room such that administration officials receive more questions from unctuous right-wing media groups, Trump’s White House appears as hell-bent as ever on defanging the press of its ability to function as a watchdog of the government.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Just Threw Pam Bondi and Kash Patel to the Wolves on Epstein

Donald Trump is attempting to completely wash his hands of the Epstein files debacle.

Donald Trump holds his hands up and speaks while sitting in the Oval Office
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump is letting his underlings take the fall for the administration’s seismic Epstein scandal.

Facing enormous pressure from his base last week, Trump ordered the Justice Department to release additional documents pertaining to its investigation into Epstein. The White House did not specify at the time if the documents would be made public, and did not explain the sudden contradiction after Trump had spent the better part of the last week insisting that the Epstein fiasco was a Democrat-invented “hoax.”

But by Monday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was deflecting questions to the subordinate agencies for updates on the case.

“Why doesn’t the president just order the FBI to release the full Epstein files and just get it all out there?” a reporter asked Leavitt in a gaggle outside the White House.

“The president has said if the Department of Justice and the FBI want to move forward with releasing any credible evidence, they should do so. As to why they have not, you should ask the FBI about that,” Leavitt said, directing journalists to FBI Director Kash Patel.

Trump is, apparently, happy to let his Justice Department chief, Attorney General Pam Bondi, take the blame, suddenly reversing course on his fervent defense of Bondi in the weeks since her own agency issued a memo contradicting her on the existence of the pedophilic sex trafficker’s so-called “client list.”

“One thing that’s been clear is his feelings about it,” an unnamed White House official told NBC News last week. “This now resides within the DOJ.”

But Trump has a well-documented history with the New York financier. Prior to his death, Epstein described himself as one of Trump’s “closest friends.” The socialites were named and photographed together several times; Trump allegedly penned a salacious letter to Epstein for the pedophile’s 50th birthday; and the first time that Trump slept with his now-wife Melania was reportedly aboard Epstein’s plane, nicknamed the “Lolita Express.”

And more details are emerging: Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin challenged the administration last week regarding its “chaotic” review of tens of thousands of documents related to the Epstein investigation, accusing Bondi of pressuring FBI staff to flag and then cover up mentions of Trump in the records.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Minnesota’s Narrow Democratic Majority Is Suddenly at Risk

State Senator Nicole Mitchell says she plans to resign after a guilty verdict.

A flag flies half-mast at the Minnesota state Capitol.
Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Minnesota state Senator Nicole Mitchell announced Monday that she plans to resign, just days after she was convicted of felony burglary. 

Mitchell’s resignation will leave the Senate tied between Republicans and Democrats until Governor Tim Walz  calls a special election, putting the state Democratic Party’s majority in jeopardy unless they win it. Mitchell said she plans to step down by August 4. 

Mitchell was found guilty on Friday for first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools for breaking into her stepmother’s home last April. The situation surrounding her arrest is bleak. While she initially maintained her innocence, she later admitted that she broke into her stepmother’s home to retrieve some of the belongings of her late father, like a flannel shirt. Mitchell told officers that her stepmother, who has Alzheimer’s, cut off communication with her after her father’s death.  

“I have never done anything like this,” she said while being arrested.  “I just wanted to get a couple of my dad’s mementos.” 

“I know I did something bad,” she said later. She faces up to 20 years in prison. Mitchell’s sentencing has not been scheduled yet. 

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

New Report Shows Just How Badly Trump Is Lying About His Budget

The Congressional Budget Office has released its final score of Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill”—and it’s bad.

Donald Trump waves
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

The Congressional Budget Office released its final cost estimate for Donald Trump’s behemoth budget bill Monday, finding that the law will add a whopping $3.4 trillion to the national deficit over the next decade and knock millions of Americans off of Medicaid.

“That increase in the deficit is estimated to result from a decrease in direct spending of $1.1 trillion and a decrease in revenues of $4.5 trillion,” according to the CBO’s report. This was a marked increase from the CBO’s January estimate that the national budget would increase the deficit by only $2.7 trillion by 2035.

The CBO also predicted that Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” now signed into law, will leave an estimated 10 million more people without health insurance in 2034.

Bobby Kogan, the senior director of federal budget policy at the American Center for Progress, wrote in a post on X that the budget would strip away roughly $900 billion in Medicaid funding over the next decade, the largest cuts ever to that program.

Trump had repeatedly vowed that he wouldn’t touch Medicaid funding, and one Republican lawmaker was forced to alert the president that the health insurance program was indeed the target of massive cuts contained in his own bill to fund tax breaks for the rich.

Trump’s budget has also set in motion $187 billion in cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and the CBO found that the provision requiring states to match SNAP funds would “impose the largest intergovernmental mandates.”

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget’s dynamic estimate suggests that, with interest, the bill will add a whopping $4 trillion to the debt. CRFB president Maya MacGuineas released a statement following the CBO’s final tally.*

“Yes, we should expect a shorter-term economic sugar high as stimulus makes its way through the economy. But modelers from across the ideological spectrum universally agree that any sustained economic benefits are likely to be modest, or negative, and not one serious estimate claims this bill will improve our fiscal situation,” she said. “Rather, positive growth effects are likely to be swamped by the effects of higher debt and interest rates.”

* This story previously misstated the impact of the bill on the national debt.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington