Doctor Denies Woman Prenatal Care Because She’s Unmarried

“I just found out that I’m pregnant again,” the woman said. “I’ve been with my partner for about 15 years though we’re not married.

“I just had my first visit and that provider told me that, thanks to that fact, they were not comfortable treating me because I am an unwed mother and that went against their Christian values,” she continued. The woman and her partner have a 13-year-old child together.

The woman underscored that she’s “lucky enough” to live along the Virginia state border, allowing her to receive out-of-state care. Still, she said she was “scared out of her mind” regarding the complications of the long drive.