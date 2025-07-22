Doctor Denies Woman Prenatal Care Because She’s Unmarried
A Tennessee woman was forced to flee her state to seek treatment for her pregnancy.
A Tennessee medical provider allegedly refused to provide prenatal care to an unmarried pregnant woman because it went against the doctor’s “Christian values.”
Speaking at a town hall in Jonesborough, Tennessee, last week, an unnamed 35-year-old woman claimed that she was forced to seek care in Virginia after her local medical provider effectively claimed religious exemption.
“I just found out that I’m pregnant again,” the woman said. “I’ve been with my partner for about 15 years though we’re not married.
“I just had my first visit and that provider told me that, thanks to that fact, they were not comfortable treating me because I am an unwed mother and that went against their Christian values,” she continued. The woman and her partner have a 13-year-old child together.
The woman underscored that she’s “lucky enough” to live along the Virginia state border, allowing her to receive out-of-state care. Still, she said she was “scared out of her mind” regarding the complications of the long drive.
Tennessee’s Medical Ethics Defense Act went into effect in late April, allowing medical providers to opt out of participating in specific procedures that conflict with their “conscience”—a legally defined term in the Volunteer State that refers to sincerely held ethical, moral, or religious beliefs.
The aggrieved woman had her first prenatal visit less than three months after the measure was implemented.
Speaking with the Nashville Banner on the condition of anonymity, she recalled that “instantly, I felt my stomach drop and I knew this wasn’t right, this wasn’t okay.”
“I didn’t want to react in a place of anger, because I felt like that was just going to support any judgment that the provider already had against me,” she told the paper. “I said ‘thank you for your time’ and left, because if you’re not willing to provide the best care to me, regardless of the reason, I don’t want any part of this.”
She has since filed complaints with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance and the American Medical Association, according to the Banner. At the town hall, the woman said she had called Senator Marsha Blackburn’s office twice a day since the incident happened, but believed that she was either blocked or that Blackburn “had all calls going directly to voicemail.”
“I’ve never even reached a staffer,” she said.
Senator Bill Hagerty, however, did answer—though his staffers had bad news: “I was told he’s not obligated to listen to his constituents,” the woman said.
Just living in Tennessee as a pregnant woman, in the wake of the state’s total abortion ban, terrifies her. Speaking with the Banner, the mother recalled what happened to Adriana Smith in Georgia and feared that the same could happen to her in her home state.
Smith, a 30-year-old woman, was declared brain dead in February after developing multiple blood clots in her brain. But because she was about nine weeks pregnant at the time—past Georgia’s six-week limit on abortions—the state opted to use her body as an incubator until the fetus was viable.
“The fear for me is if something [high risk] happens, I can’t guarantee that the provider I see is going to value my life over the life of this fetus,” the Tennessee woman said. “And while we do very, very much want this baby, I have one here already who very, very much relies on me.”
Tennessee has the highest maternal mortality rate in the country, with more than 41 deaths per 100,000 births, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It also has a staggeringly high infant mortality rate—two factors that, combined, contributed to its ranking as the worst state to live in in the U.S., according to a CNBC ranking.
State Republicans pushed for the passage of the Medical Ethics Defense Act, bargaining that the legislation would help the state retain its medical professionals, but that hasn’t been the case.
Tennessee has been bleeding its medical expertise since the state’s abortion ban went into effect in 2022, and the state’s future isn’t much brighter. A 2024 study from the Association of American Medical Colleges found that overall medical residency applications in the state had plummeted by more than 12 percent between 2023 and 2024, with obstetrics facing the worst decline, falling by 20.9 percent.