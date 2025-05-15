Georgia Is Using a Brain-Dead Woman as an Incubator

Georgia’s LIFE Act is killing at least one family, as it keeps a brain-dead woman on life support against the wishes of her family—all because she was nine weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Atlanta mother Adriana Smith has been transformed into a human incubator due to Georgia’s heartbeat law, which bans abortions once a heartbeat is detected in the fetus. That can happen as early as six weeks into pregnancy, making it one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the nation. One in three people discover they’re pregnant at the sixth week of pregnancy or later, according to the University of California San Francisco’s Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health.