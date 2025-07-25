Skip Navigation
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Says a Weak Dollar Is a Good Thing, Actually

And up is down, and black is white.

Donald Trump gestures at himself while speaking to reporters outside the White House
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

A weak dollar is better than a strong dollar, according to Donald Trump.

The dollar hasn’t fallen this fast since 1973. Over the last six months, the dollar has declined more than 10 percent against the U.S.’s most prominent trading partners, bringing the value of the world’s reserve currency to a three-year low.

“Why has the dollar fallen so much, and are you concerned about that?” a reporter asked Trump outside of the White House Friday.

“Well, I’m a person that likes a strong dollar, but a weak dollar makes you a hell of a lot more money,” Trump said. “I don’t know if you study, but I study it.”

“I went to Penn and Wharton,” the reporter said, referring to the University of Pennsylvania’s prestigious business school. “So I know this.”

“Then I know you’re smart,” Trump said. “So, when we have a strong dollar, one thing happens—it sounds good. But you don’t do any tourism, you can’t sell tractors, you can’t sell trucks, you can’t sell anything.”

But tourism is booming everywhere but the U.S. A study from the World Travel & Tourism Council last month found that the U.S. was the only country in the world forecast to have less international travel spending, with the potential to lose as much as $12.5 billion in the category compared to last year, a figure that has rattled the hospitality and aviation industries. And Trump hasn’t made it easier: prospective visitors might have to contend with more red tape to enter the country, paying a $250 “visa integrity fee” in addition to the $185 price tag on the nonimmigrant visa itself.

“It is good for inflation, that’s about it. But we have no inflation, we wiped out inflation,” the president noted Friday, further explaining his “strong dollar” ideology. Yet his administration did not actually eliminate inflation—it’s still a major concern, fueled in large part by Trump’s rollercoaster tariff plan.

“It doesn’t sound good, but you make a hell of a lot more money with a weaker dollar—not a weak dollar, but a weaker dollar,” Trump said, claiming that America’s trading partners, including China and Japan, were “fighting” for their own weaker currencies.

“And it’s good psychologically, it makes you feel good,” he added.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump’s New Defense for Epstein Birthday Letter Is Most Pathetic Yet

Donald Trump is scrambling to explain away mounting evidence of his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking to reporters outside the White House
Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s latest tactic of bringing up Barack Obama’s administration every time someone asks him about Jeffrey Epstein is getting downright ridiculous. 

Speaking to the press outside of the White House Friday, Trump once again denied writing a “bawdy” birthday message for Epstein in 2003 as part of a book of birthday notes for the alleged sex offender. 

“I don’t even know what they’re talking about. Now, somebody could have written a letter and used my name, that’s happened a lot,” Trump said

But the president wasn’t satisfied with simply answering the question—he took a moment to return to his favorite subject. 

“All you have to do is take a look at the dossier, the fake dossier,” Trump continued. “Everything’s fake with that administration. Everything’s fake with the Democrats. Take a look at what they just found about the dossier. Everything is fake, they’re a bunch of sick people.”

Trump was likely referring to the Steele dossier, a collection of reporting by former British spy Christopher Steele, which had been used to obtain surveillance warrants on a former Trump campaign adviser after the 2016 presidential election. 

Here, Trump is attempting to compare the validity of his crude birthday letter to the dossier, of which much of the contents has since been discredited or denied. In a broader sense, his administration is hoping to cast the ongoing fallout over Epstein as yet another vicious “hoax.” Even as president, Trump continues to cast himself as some sort of victim. 

But evidence of Trump’s ties to Epstein, who once claimed to be the president’s “closest friend,” are mounting. 

Earlier this week, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard claimed that the Obama administration had “used already discredited information like the Steele dossier—they knew it was discredited at the time.”

It’s worth noting that the dossier was not the sole basis for the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. After questions arose about the dossier’s credibility, the FBI continued to pursue the surveillance warrants for other information.  

Gabbard has emerged as the main sycophant in charge of Trump’s smoke screen, setting off on a campaign to prove the Obama administration manufactured the narrative that Moscow wanted Trump in power (Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted that he did! Mystery solved!). But her declassified report didn’t really prove anything at all, and she has quickly returned to her own favorite pastime: spouting debunked Russian propaganda

Trump also said Friday that people should spend more time focused on the others who reportedly wrote birthday notes for Epstein, such as former president Bill Clinton.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

MAGA Senator Hit With Brutal Fact-Check Over Wild Epstein Claims

Senator Bernie Moreno was called out for grasping at straws.

Senator Bernie Moreno speaks to reporters in the Capitol
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Republican lawmakers are doing everything they can to squash the Trump administration’s Epstein scandal—even if their theories don’t make sense.

Speaking with CNN’s The Source Thursday night, Senator Bernie Moreno claimed that “the media and Democrats” were fueling the boiling pressure campaign to unveil the Epstein files.

“No matter how much is disclosed at this point, there’s going to be a small segment of the population fueled primarily by the media and the Democrats that are never going to be satisfied with what’s out there,” Moreno said.

But a few outliers immediately came to mind for host Kaitlan Collins.

“Steve Bannon and Laura Loomer are not fueled by the media and Democrats,” Collins said. “They would probably take offense to that.”

Bannon has called for full public transparency on what Trump has derided as a Democrat-invented “hoax.” (Bannon was reportedly paid to media-train the deceased pedophile.) Loomer, meanwhile, effectively predicted the right’s newfangled spin on the scandal last week, which has so far involved cozying up to the pedophile’s longtime girlfriend and imprisoned criminal associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, in a supposed “pardon campaign.”

“I said a small population of Republicans,” Moreno said, laughing.

“Yeah, but that’s the president’s base,” Collins threw back.

The Ohio Republican further insisted that Trump has “never been more popular”—though recent polling indicates he’s wrong on that point too.

A Quinnipiac poll published last week found that 63 percent of voters disapprove of the way that the Trump administration has handled the Epstein case, which has so far included the Justice Department backtracking on the existence of certain documents.

There is mounting evidence that Trump and Epstein had a remarkably close relationship. The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump was named as a contributor on a birthday book for Epstein organized by Maxwell. The Times’ story backed up the bombshell report from The Wall Street Journal last week, which unveiled a salacious letter that Trump had penned to his “pal,” making reference to “a wonderful secret.”

The president has vehemently denied that he was ever close with Epstein.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Pulls Shady Move to Keep Alina Habba in Power

Donald Trump is bypassing the Senate—and overruling judges—to keep Habba in charge.

Alina Habba speaks at the presidential podium in the White House.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Trump is bending judicial rules to help his personal lawyer keep the job she’s woefully unqualified for.

On Tuesday, New Jersey federal judges decided to fire Alina Habba, refusing to vote to extend her 120-day appointment as U.S. attorney for New Jersey, leading to uproar from the right. Now, the Trump administration seems to have found a loophole to keep one of their most loyal operatives back into a powerful position.

To rig the system for Habba’s return, Attorney General Pam Bondi earlier this week fired the first assistant U.S. attorney for New Jersey, Desiree Grace, whom a panel of New Jersey judges had voted to succeed Habba. A Justice Department official then confirmed Thursday that Trump withdrew Habba’s permanent nomination, and Bondi appointed Habba as first assistant. This allows Habba to become the acting U.S. attorney once again, as the position is currently vacant thanks to Grace’s ousting. It also allows Habba to bypass Senate confirmation, which is needed for permanent appointments.

The Trump administration is going to such lengths to secure Habba this position because she is a thoughtless foot soldier whose main priority is not the law of the land, but unwavering devotion to Trump. And she’s demonstrated that throughout her career.

As the president’s personal lawyer she unsuccessfully defended him in his hush-money and E. Jean Carroll defamation cases. In her first 120 days as U.S. attorney, she made headlines for claiming that the thousands of military veterans indiscriminately fired by DOGE were simply unfit and attempted to prosecute Newark Mayor Ras Baraka for trying to enter a local ICE detention center.

“Donald J. Trump is the 47th President. Pam Bondi is the Attorney General. And I am now the Acting United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey,” Habba wrote Thursday on X in a victorious tone. “I don’t cower to pressure. I don’t answer to politics. This is a fight for justice. And I’m all in.”

Robert McCoy/
/

Elon Musk Hits Back at Trump After His Surprise Outreach Attempt

Musk doesn’t seem to care about what the president has to say.

Donald Trump smiles and leans over while seated at a conference table with Secetary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe, and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.
Getty x2

Elon Musk, the billionaire and former head of the White House’s “Department of Government Efficiency,” slapped away an olive branch extended by the president on Thursday, keeping the feud between them alive.

Earlier in the day, Trump had taken to his platform, Truth Social, to dismiss what he said was a widespread perception that he plans to “destroy” Musk’s companies by withdrawing “the large scale subsidies he receives” from the government.

On the contrary, the president said, “I want Elon, and all businesses within our Country, to THRIVE.”

The apparent sign of goodwill came just days after the Pentagon awarded Musk’s company xAI a $200 million contract.

Musk challenged the veracity of Trump’s claims about subsidies and claimed that his ventures won their government contracts on merit.

On his own platform, X, the billionaire wrote: “The ‘subsidies’ he’s talking about simply do not exist. DJT has already removed or put an expiry date on all sustainable energy support while leaving massive oil & gas subsidies untouched.” Trump’s tax and spending plan, passed last month, included a number of unfavorable provisions for electric vehicle companies like Musk’s Tesla.

Musk also claimed that his space technology company, SpaceX, had earned its NASA contracts “by doing a better job for less money.”

In a subsequent post, Musk seemed to ridicule Trump’s promise not to “destroy” his companies, writing, “Phew.”

X screenshot Tesla Owners Silicon Valley @teslaownersSV · 20h BREAKING: President Trump has said he will not “destroy Elon Musk’s companies” Elon Musk @elonmusk Phew 9:17 PM · Jul 24, 2025 · 122K Views

Trump and Musk have, famously, been at loggerheads since the billionaire, who formerly styled himself the “first buddy” to the president, ramped up attacks on Trump’s budget bill, which he called “pork-filled” and an “abomination.”

In the ensuing public clash last month, Trump repeatedly threatened to terminate government subsidies and contracts with Musk’s companies. He even suggested siccing Musk’s DOGE on its former handler, posting: “Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far…. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this?”

Musk’s jabs against Trump included threatening to create a new political party and alleging that Trump “is in the Epstein files.” Musk deleted the post in which he made the latter accusation (although it was corroborated by The Wall Street Journal’s report this week that the Justice Department, in May, informed Trump that his name appears repeatedly in the files).

While Musk has said some of his insults toward Trump went “too far,” the billionaire has continued, even since Trump’s attempt to make amends, to criticize the administration for its failure to provide full transparency on the case of the notorious pedophile (another former friend of the president). Notably, on the 2024 campaign trail, Musk had promised that the Epstein client list, which the DOJ said earlier this month is nonexistent, would become public under Trump.

Edith Olmsted/
/

“Going to F*** Me”: Trump Crashes Out Over Epstein Chaos

It’s not looking good for Donald Trump—and he knows it.

Donald Trump looks down while boarding Air Force One
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump privately fears that his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is about to detonate, Politico reported Thursday.

In the Oval Office recently, Trump was spiraling out over the next steps of addressing the fallout from his administration’s handling of the files on the child sex offender.

“They’re going to accuse me of some funny business,” Trump warned, according to a Republican close to the White House who heard the president’s fretting firsthand.

In the Oval Office, Trump maintained that he had no involvement with Epstein’s alleged criminal activity but that it didn’t matter. “They’re going to fuck me anyways,” Trump said.

In recent weeks, Trump has come under increased scrutiny over his apparently quite close friendship with Epstein. The Justice Department released a memo earlier this month insisting that the alleged sex trafficker had kept no incriminating client list, despite Attorney General Pam Bondi previously claiming that she’d been in possession of such a document, sending Trump’s base into a frenzy. The memo also stated that no further evidence from the files would be disclosed, months after the Trump administration distributed “Phase 1” binders in February, lacking any new information.

Bondi and her deputy told Trump in May that his name had appeared in government files on Epstein “multiple times.” By July, the government had announced that so-called “Phase 1” would be the last.

Trump has continued to claim distance from Epstein, who once described himself as the president’s “closest friend.” Epstein orchestrated a child sex-trafficking ring in which he raped at least dozens of young girls and helped his wealthy and famous affiliates do the same.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Is Definitely in Epstein’s Birthday Book—and It Gets Worse

It is getting harder for Donald Trump to deny his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

A billboard in Times Square says, "Trump, why won't you release the Epstein files?" and shows a picture of Justice Department documents on Jeffrey Epstein
Adam Gray/Getty Images

Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday book wasn’t the only time that Donald Trump left a personalized note for the child sex trafficking kingpin.

A book from Epstein’s personal collection featured the president’s signature sharpie scrawl, alongside a message once again calling Epstein a terrific guy.

“To Jeff—You are the greatest!” reads the inscription found in a copy of Trump: The Art of the Comeback. It is dated “Oct ‘97,” the month that the book was published.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

Trump’s name appeared on a contributor list for Epstein’s birthday book, despite the president’s repeated denials that he was ever involved or contributed to a book of personalized messages celebrating the well-connected pedophile, reported The New York Times. The Times’s story backs up the bombshell report from The Wall Street Journal last week.

Trump was one of a dozen people listed as having been involved in the project, organized by Epstein’s longtime girlfriend and criminal associate Ghislaine Maxwell. The list also included other well-known Epstein associates, such as former Victoria’s Secret owner Leslie H. Wexner, Bear Stearns CEO Alan C. Greenberg, and physicist Murray Gell-Mann, reported the Times.

In an introductory letter to the birthday book, Maxwell wrote that the project’s intention was “to gather stories and old photographs to jog your memory about places, people and different events.”

“Some of the letters will definitely achieve their intended goal—some well … you will have to read them to see for yourself,” Maxwell wrote to Epstein. “I know you will enjoy looking through the book, and I hope you will derive as much pleasure looking through it as I did putting it together for you.”

Other evidence proves that Trump was undoubtedly in Epstein’s universe. Prior to his death, Epstein described himself as one of Trump’s “closest friends.” The socialites were named and photographed together several times—including at Trump’s second wedding. Trump reportedly flew on Epstein’s jets between Palm Beach and New York at least seven times, and the first time that Trump slept with his now-wife Melania was reportedly aboard Epstein’s plane, nicknamed the “Lolita Express.”

In a 2002 New York Magazine profile of Epstein, Trump said he had known Epstein for 15 years and referred to him as a “terrific guy.”

“It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” Trump said at the time.

On Wednesday, the Journal reported that the Justice Department had notified Trump in May that his name appeared several times in the Epstein files, despite his public dismissal of the case as a Democrat-led “hoax.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Coast Guard Arrested a Canadian Man. He Says He Wasn’t in U.S. Waters.

Fisherman Edouard Lallemand is accusing the U.S. Coast Guard of kidnapping him.

A U.S. Coast Guard boat
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images
A U.S. Coast Guard boat

A Canadian fisherman is sounding the alarm to stay far, far away from the United States-Canadian border, alleging that the U.S. Coast Guard detained him in Canadian waters, CTV News reported.

Sixty-year-old Eduoard Lallemand borrowed his friend’s fishing vessel near Venise-en-Québec, about nine miles north of the U.S. border at the northern end of Lake Champlain, where he has been fishing for decades.

Lallemand said he was surprised when he was approached by the U.S. Coast Guard, who instructed him to turn off his engine and told him he’d ventured into U.S. territory. He complied, but maintained that he was in Canadian waters.

“I said, ‘No, I’m very sorry, I’m in Canada,’” Lallemand recalled to CTV News. “And I said I’m polite enough to talk to you guys but you cannot arrest me. ‘You can’t come across the border and pick me up,’ but they did.”

Lallemand said that he told the agents he’d like to talk to them by the shore, starting up his engine again. He claimed that the Coast Guard then attempted to push his boat closer to U.S. waters, causing his boat to capsize and sending him into the waters of Lake Champlain.

Lallemand said the agents were furious as they handcuffed him and brought him to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, who detained him in his wet clothes for two hours.

The U.S. Coast Guard released a statement claiming Lallemand was 65 yards south of the U.S. border and that he’d capsized because he had “ignored commands” and made an “abrupt” turn, hitting their vessel. “The actions of the operator of the Canadian vessel are currently under investigation,” the statement said.

But Darlene Fielding, Lallemand’s wife, suggested that there was reason to doubt that her husband had strayed into U.S. territory. “We were told afterward that their GPS may not have been working properly,” his wife wrote in a post on Facebook.

“We treat our pets better than they treated him,” Fielding told CTV News.

Meanwhile, Lallemand is warning other fishermen to keep their distance from the United States.

“I want the people to know and to be aware: Stay away from the border,” he told CTV News. “Even if it’s 500, 600 feet from there.”

It seems that some Canadians were already keeping their distance. In May, there was a 25 percent decrease in legal border crossings between the U.S. and Canada.

This incident comes amid strained relations with America’s northern neighbor, spurred by President Donald Trump’s additional 35 percent tariffs on certain Canadian goods and 25 percent tariffs on aluminum and steel imports. Not to mention Trump continues to childishly feud with the leader of the northern nation, which he previously insisted should join the U.S.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Jerome Powell Calls BS to Trump’s Face as He Spouts Made-Up Numbers

The Federal Reserve chair fact-checked Donald Trump in real time as the president tries to come up with a reason to fire him.

Donald Trump and Jerome Powell wear hard hats at the Federal Reserve. Powell looks at a piece of paper in his hands in confusion, while Trump points to something on the paper.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Fed Chair Jerome Powell called out President Trump for lying about the cost of renovations to the Federal Reserve headquarters. 

Trump has been purposefully trying to increase the cost of the renovations so that he can blame Powell for mismanaging funds, as a pretext for firing him. 

“It looks like it’s about $3.1 billion, it went up a little bit. Or a lot,” Trump said to the press, while standing next to Powell wearing matching hard hats. “So the $2.7 is now 3.1.” 

“I’m not aware of that,” Powell interjected, looking visibly concerned. 

“It just came out,” Trump replied. 

“I haven’t heard that from anybody at the Fed,”  Powell said.

“It just came out,” Trump repeated, unfurling a piece of paper he had folded in his suit pocket and handing it to Powell. 

“This came from us?” 

“Yes. I don’t know who does that,” Trump said, pointing at the paper. 

“You’re including the Martin renovation, you just added in a third building is what that is. That’s a third building,” said Powell. 

“Well I know, but it’s a building that’s being built.” 

“No, it was built five years ago. We finished Martin five years ago.” 

“It’s part of the overall work.” 

“It’s not new.” 

“So we’re gonna take a look, we’re gonna see what’s happening, and it’s got a long way. Do you expect any additional cost overruns?” Trump asked.

“Don’t expect ’em. But we’re ready for ’em. We have a little bit of a reserve that we may use, but no, we don’t. We expect to be finished in 2027. We’re well along, as you can see.” 

Trump has targeted Powell for some time now, as the Fed chair has repeatedly refused to lower interest rates to help the president. Trump has made it known that he wants Powell fired, and this number fudging was purely antagonistic. At least Powell was there to fact-check him.

Robert McCoy/
/

RFK Jr. Captured in Old Photos Partying With Jeffrey Epstein

It’s not just Donald Trump. Those in his inner circle were in the same orbit as Epstein too.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. smiles
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The commander in chief is not the only administration official with ties to the notorious late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

As President Trump is dogged by a scandal surrounding his relationship with—and perceived lack of transparency in the case of—the disgraced financier, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is also facing renewed scrutiny for his Epstein connections.

Making the rounds again are photos of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at social gatherings with Epstein, which previously surfaced amid Kennedy’s short-lived 2024 presidential campaign.

In one photo, Kennedy is pictured chatting with Epstein at an event at the Pierre Hotel in Manhattan in March 1994. Beside them is Kennedy’s late second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, who, he’s said, “had some kind of relationship with [now-convicted Epstein accomplice] Ghislaine Maxwell.”

X screenshot Molly Ploofkins @Mollyploofkins: RFK Jr. with Epstein (photo)

In another, Kennedy appears to be seated at a table with Epstein at a 1994 fundraiser for the New York Academy of Art.

X screenshot Leah McElrath @leahmcelrath RFK Jr with Jeffrey Epstein at a party in 1994: (Source linked below.) (photo)

Kennedy also shares with Trump the distinction of appearing in Epstein’s “little black book,” which contains the names of various high-profile contacts.

Further, Kennedy has publicly admitted to having flown twice on Epstein’s infamous jet “before anybody knew about … his nefarious issues.”

He told Fox News’s Jesse Watters that he did so once in 1993, hitching a ride to Palm Beach to “visit [his] mom over Easter” and again, one or two years later, “to go fossil hunting” in South Dakota. Both times, he said, he was with family.

In March 2024, Kennedy was roundly mocked online for defending his interactions with Epstein by, oddly, listing numerous other figures accused or convicted of horrendous acts with whom he’s also had run-ins, such as Harvey Weinstein, O.J. Simpson, and Bill Cosby.

That bizarre remark aside, the health secretary’s past connections to Epstein still were seemingly not as deep as the president’s, who had a storied friendship with the disgraced financier. In fact, Epstein once told journalist Michael Wolff that he “was Donald’s closest friend for 10 years.”

Still, Kennedy’s closet is full of skeletons, to use his own words. When Vanity Fair reported on a former babysitter’s sexual assault allegations against Kennedy, he did not deny them. Instead, the then-candidate said, “I am not a church boy.… I had a very, very rambunctious youth. I said in my announcement speech that I have so many skeletons in my closet that, if they could all vote, I could run for king of the world.”

Donald Trump Is in a Tailspin
