Trump Says a Weak Dollar Is a Good Thing, Actually
And up is down, and black is white.
A weak dollar is better than a strong dollar, according to Donald Trump.
The dollar hasn’t fallen this fast since 1973. Over the last six months, the dollar has declined more than 10 percent against the U.S.’s most prominent trading partners, bringing the value of the world’s reserve currency to a three-year low.
“Why has the dollar fallen so much, and are you concerned about that?” a reporter asked Trump outside of the White House Friday.
“Well, I’m a person that likes a strong dollar, but a weak dollar makes you a hell of a lot more money,” Trump said. “I don’t know if you study, but I study it.”
“I went to Penn and Wharton,” the reporter said, referring to the University of Pennsylvania’s prestigious business school. “So I know this.”
“Then I know you’re smart,” Trump said. “So, when we have a strong dollar, one thing happens—it sounds good. But you don’t do any tourism, you can’t sell tractors, you can’t sell trucks, you can’t sell anything.”
But tourism is booming everywhere but the U.S. A study from the World Travel & Tourism Council last month found that the U.S. was the only country in the world forecast to have less international travel spending, with the potential to lose as much as $12.5 billion in the category compared to last year, a figure that has rattled the hospitality and aviation industries. And Trump hasn’t made it easier: prospective visitors might have to contend with more red tape to enter the country, paying a $250 “visa integrity fee” in addition to the $185 price tag on the nonimmigrant visa itself.
“It is good for inflation, that’s about it. But we have no inflation, we wiped out inflation,” the president noted Friday, further explaining his “strong dollar” ideology. Yet his administration did not actually eliminate inflation—it’s still a major concern, fueled in large part by Trump’s rollercoaster tariff plan.
“It doesn’t sound good, but you make a hell of a lot more money with a weaker dollar—not a weak dollar, but a weaker dollar,” Trump said, claiming that America’s trading partners, including China and Japan, were “fighting” for their own weaker currencies.
“And it’s good psychologically, it makes you feel good,” he added.