Musk’s Racist Grok AI Chatbot Is Now Part of the Defense Department

The Department of Defense will start using Elon Musk’s Grok AI chatbot to “develop agentic AI workflows.”

Trump’s DoD awarded Musk’s xAI a $200 million federal contract to install “Grok for Government” into the national defense apparatus.

“Announcing Grok for Government - a suite of products that make our frontier models available to United States Government customers. We are especially excited about two new partnerships for our US Government partners,” xAI announced from its X account on Monday. “1) a new contract from the US Department of Defense 2) our products being available to purchase via the General Services Administration (GSA) schedule. This allows every federal government department, agency, or office, to purchase xAI products. We’re hiring mission driven engineers who want to join the cause.”

Grok has accrued quite a few lowlights since it has overtaken the X timeline, which makes the DoD’s strong commitment to it feel a bit troubling. A week ago, Grok referred to itself as “MechaHitler” multiple times while going on antisemitic rants. The chatbot has also pushed debunked claims of white genocide in South Africa, something its creator believes in, and has often blurred the lines between serving as an objective source of information or just another way for Musk to assert his own views on his “free speech” app.

“The adoption of AI is transforming the Department’s ability to support our warfighters and maintain strategic advantage over our adversaries,” Chief Digital and AI Officer Dr. Doug Matty said in a press release. “Leveraging commercially available solutions into an integrated capabilities approach will accelerate the use of advanced AI as part of our Joint mission essential tasks in our warfighting domain as well as intelligence, business, and enterprise information systems.”