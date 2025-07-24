Tulsi Gabbard’s New Clinton Conspiracy Is Debunked Russian Propaganda
Other declassified materials show that the Russian intelligence reports Gabbard cited were already found to be “objectively false.”
If you thought Tulsi Gabbard’s claims that Hillary Clinton was taking a “daily regiment of heavy tranquilizers” while she was secretary of state sounded a little dubious, you’d be right.
The national intelligence director parrotted the conclusions of Russian spies at a White House press briefing Wednesday, saying that Moscow had seen evidence of Clinton’s “psycho-emotional problems, uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression, and cheerfulness.”
But what Gabbard didn’t seem to remember was that these same documents were reviewed and debunked by the FBI years ago, as pointed out Thursday by independent journalist Marcy Wheeler.
In 2018, the Department of Justice released the results of an FBI investigation into Clinton’s leaked emails, and other related Russian intelligence reports that they had obtained. Parts of that report had remained classified until this month.
The FBI analysis finds that much of the Russian intelligence the bureau looked at was “objectively false,” and they never found the stolen documents on which the Russians’ conclusions were based. The 2018 report even says that it’s not clear “if such communications in fact existed.”
In Wednesday’s press conference, Gabbard quoted a different report from 2020—one conducted by the Republican-led House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence that analyzed, in part, the DOJ’s 2018 report to assess the “manufactured Russia hoax.”
The House committee report plucked details from the Russian intelligence without acknowledging the context that the DOJ had already discovered: that what the Russian spies had written was just not true.
Alongside conspiracy theories about Clinton’s temperament and reliance on tranquilizers, Gabbard also said the report’s findings provided proof that former President Barack Obama had attempted a “coup” by alleging Russian interference in the 2016 election—interference that’s been verified by multiple other investigations, including one by then-Senator and fellow MAGA Republican Marco Rubio in 2020.
Obama’s office called the allegations “bizarre.”
Whether Gabbard’s uncritical repetition of Russian intelligence is a continuation of her sympathetic attitude towards Russia that members of her own party have described as “traitorous,” or just an attempt to distract from the Epstein chaos, we may never know. But we do know who we can thank for clearing up this conspiracy: Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, whose tireless work to declassify the 2018 report for his own ends has, in this case, worked in Clinton’s favor.