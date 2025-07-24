MAGA Pulls Bonkers 180 on Ghislaine Maxwell to Help Trump

The president purportedly didn’t even know that his DOJ was bringing in Maxwell to assist in the investigation, saying Tuesday that the move “sounds appropriate” but stressing that the Epstein fallout is “sort of a witch hunt.”

Trump’s seeming indifference to the potential bombshells Maxwell could drop speaks to the mindset of a man who, according to the The Wall Street Journal, was told by his attorney general in May that he’s mentioned in the Epstein files.

With each passing day, more information emerges on Trump’s relationship with Epstein, which the financier characterized as one of close friends. The Journal published a report of a “bawdy letter” that Trump sent to Epstein as part of a book for the latter’s 50th birthday—a book that the victims’ lawyer confirms exists. And back in 2002, Trump said to New York magazine that he had known “Jeff” for 15 years, calling him a “terrific guy” who likes “beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”