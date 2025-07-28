Trump Losing It as Epstein Scandal Fractures His MAGA Base

“This is a pretty substantial distraction,” said one person close to the situation. “While many are trying to keep the unity, in many ways, the DOJ and the FBI are breaking at the seams. Many are wondering how sustainable this is going to be for all the parties involved — be it the FBI director or attorney general.”

This is all of course completely self-inflicted, as the Trump administration has failed to deliver on massive promises on the Epstein files and then angering their base even more as they attempt to cover their tracks.

“They completely miscalculated the fever pitch to which they built this up,” former Reagan Justice Department official Stephen A. Saltzburg told the Post. “Now, they seem to be in full-bore panic mode, trying to change the subject and flailing in an effort to make sense of what makes no sense.”