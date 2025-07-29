MAGA Is Somehow Already Blaming Zohran Mamdani for NYC Shooting

Several prominent conservatives have attempted to scapegoat Mamdani in light of a “defund the police” stance he does not espouse. Anti-trans activist Riley Gaines posted on X: “Do you not realize how terrifying it is this is happening in a city where the mayoral candidate wants to defund the police?” Pro-Trump podcaster Benny Johnson wrote: “REMINDER: Communist Zohran Mamdani wants to defund the police. No cops rushing in—just social workers trying to reason with gunmen.”

These attempts to pin the shooting on Mamdani misrepresent the candidate’s agenda and public comments on public safety. Johnson, for instance, pointed to Mamdani’s (now much-screenshotted) 2020 tweet in support of defunding the police, whereas Mamdani stated clearly during the Democratic primary, “I will not defund the police” and says he supports maintaining the current size of the police force.

Mamdani proposes creating a Department of Community Safety, separate from the New York Police Department, which he says will reduce strain on police officers and free up NYPD “resources to increase clearance rates for major crimes.”