AIPAC Suck-Up Ritchie Torres Suddenly Changes His Tune on Israel
Representative Ritchie Torres is finally criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
One of the most shamelessly pro-Israel Democrats in Congress is beginning to change his tune, as Israel’s blockade has sent Gaza into famine, adding thousands to the death toll.
Torres told Jewish Insider in an interview published Monday that the relationship between the United States and the Israeli government “may be irreparable.” He later clarified that he meant Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu specifically, citing the former’s “disrespect” for Barack Obama in 2016, rather than Israel’s ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, which he still staunchly denies. “To see a foreign leader visibly disrespect [Obama] in the manner that Bibi Netanyahu did, I feel did irreparable damage to the relationship with the Democratic Party,” Torres claimed. He later added that U.S. public backing of Israel was “eroding, and anyone who denies it is ignoring the numbers.”
Torres is one of many domestic and international leaders who have suddenly begun to start caring about the assault on Gaza.
“Telling Palestinians in Gaza to ‘starve away’ is an evil thing to say,” Torres wrote Thursday on X, in response to a particularly abhorrent post from Republican Congressman Randy Fine. “The US must make every effort to secure the release of the hostages, end the war, enable new Palestinian self-governance in Gaza, build a durable peace between Israelis and Palestinians, and expand the Abraham Accords in the service of broader Israeli-Arab peace.”
While this sudden change in rhetoric is welcome, it comes far too late—especially as President Trump called on Israel to “finish the job” just last week.