AIPAC Suck-Up Ritchie Torres Suddenly Changes His Tune on Israel

One of the most shamelessly pro-Israel Democrats in Congress is beginning to change his tune, as Israel’s blockade has sent Gaza into famine, adding thousands to the death toll.

Torres told Jewish Insider in an interview published Monday that the relationship between the United States and the Israeli government “may be irreparable.” He later clarified that he meant Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu specifically, citing the former’s “disrespect” for Barack Obama in 2016, rather than Israel’s ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, which he still staunchly denies. “To see a foreign leader visibly disrespect [Obama] in the manner that Bibi Netanyahu did, I feel did irreparable damage to the relationship with the Democratic Party,” Torres claimed. He later added that U.S. public backing of Israel was “eroding, and anyone who denies it is ignoring the numbers.”