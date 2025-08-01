Trump Aide Makes Dark Joke About Abolishing Presidential Term Limits

Though Scavino’s post is self-admittedly an attempt to spark hysteria among Americans who still care about democracy, the potential for a third Trump term is no joke. Just yesterday during an interview with Fox about Senator Josh Hawley’s stock trading bill, Senator Rand Paul objected to how Trump could hypothetically be impacted by the bill, despite its carveout for the current administration.

“Future presidents wouldn’t be allowed to own things, so Donald Trump or the next president, which, you know, or some say he might run for a third term,” Paul said on Fox Business.

And Trump himself said in March that there are “methods” for him seeking a third term—and has clarified that he is “not joking.”