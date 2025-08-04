DOJ Rushes to Cover Their Butts on Stephen Miller’s Immigration Plan

“DHS has confirmed that neither ICE leadership nor its field offices have been directed to meet any numerical quota or target for arrests, detentions, removals, field encounters, or any other operational activities that ICE or its components undertake in the course of enforcing federal immigration law,” a Justice Department attorney reported to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

DOJ attorney Yaakov Roth attributed the number to “anonymous reports in the newspapers,” but that’s not true. Miller was recorded stating the goal in May, when he told Fox News unequivocally that the administration was “looking to set a goal of a minimum of 3,000 arrests for ICE every day and President Trump is going to keep pushing to get that number up higher each and every day.”

The discrepancy between what White House advisers are willing to say on live air versus in court could boil down to a growing “gulf” that “may be undermining the DOJ’s already strained credibility with judges,” reported Politico. Skeptical judges have pointed to the figure as grounds to question whether the Trump administration’s immigration objectives are even legal.