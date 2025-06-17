Trump “Reamed Out” Pete Hegseth for Disastrous Military Parade

“It didn’t send the message that he apparently wanted, which is that he was the commander in chief of this menacing enterprise,” Wolff said of the lavish Army anniversary.

The White House did not respond well to Wolff’s account of the festivities, instead opting to publicly slander Wolff as a fraudster and a “lying sack of shit.”

“He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain,” White House communications director Steven Cheung told the Beast.

Trump was also disturbed by the American soldiers’ marching pattern, which went viral in the wake of the parade due to the troops’ asynchronous steps.

Charlotte Clymer, a U.S. Army veteran and former member of the 3rd US Infantry Regiment, also known as “The Old Guard,” told Buzzfeed that she didn’t believe rumors that the “poor quality of the marching” was because some units weren’t used to marching.

“Every soldier learns how to march during basic training, and it’s not hard. It’s remarkably easy,” Clymer told the digital publication, emphasizing that the troops would have had a dress rehearsal days prior.

“I don’t think this was a protest against Trump, or anything adjacent to anti-fascism or concern with how the government is operating,” she continued. “I don’t think it had anything to do with that. I think this is just because they were treated very poorly and they didn’t care. I think the soldiers who were misstepping during the parade — there were a lot of them — were just tired, annoyed, probably to some extent angry, and they just did not give enough of a shit to march to a high standard of excellence.”

That could be because of poor lodging, bad food, rough wake up calls, or possibly a perception that the parade was “completely unnecessary.”

“Everyone is aware that this parade was done in service of Donald Trump — even the soldiers who likely voted for him know it was done in service to his ego,” Clymer told Buzzfeed. “And I don’t know about you, but I would never want to participate in the parade so that a lone individual could feel good about themselves.”