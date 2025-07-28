Lindsey Graham Hit With Embarrassing Epstein Fact-Check on Live TV

Amid rising intraparty tensions over Trump’s apparent ties to pedophilic sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, the president wildly suggested last week that Obama had interfered with the results of the Trump-Russia investigation, claiming that it was actually Hillary Clinton who received aid from the foreign power. But Graham carried the torch over the weekend, reiterating the president’s theory on air while claiming that National Security Director Tulsi Gabbard recently found that Obama had forced investigators to “keep looking” after initial findings had pointed to no collusion.

“I think somebody needs to look at what we found,” Graham said. “So what we’re looking at is what role did Obama play in 2016 that changed the narrative that resulted in 2017? I’m not alleging he committed treason, but I am saying that it bothers me, it’s disturbing.”

But then host Kristen Welker played back a montage of Graham’s previous comments, proving that Graham originally agreed with the findings of the intelligence community—long before Trump tried to opportunistically rewrite history.