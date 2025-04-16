Trump Begins His Revenge on New York Attorney General Letitia James
Trump is targeting his New York nemesis who took him to court—and won.
Donald Trump is going after New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Trump’s federal housing director, William Pulte, issued a criminal referral for James to the Department of Justice, alleging she committed mortgage fraud. The Federal Housing Finance Agency director claims James “falsified bank documents and property records to acquire government backed assistance and loans and more favorable loan terms.”
James won a $464 million civil fraud suit against Trump, his companies, and business associates last year over his business practices, a case the president is still appealing. He has carried a vendetta against James ever since, most recently attacking his enemy in a Truth Social post Monday.
“Letitia James, a totally corrupt politician, should resign from her position as New York State Attorney General, IMMEDIATELY. Everyone is trying to MAKE NEW YORK GREAT AGAIN, and it can never be done with this wacky crook in office,” Trump posted, sharing a New York Post article reporting on the allegations against James.
James’s office responded by calling Trump a bully.
“Attorney General James is focused every single day on protecting New Yorkers, especially as this Administration weaponizes the federal government against the rule of law and the Constitution,” a spokesperson said in an email to Axios Tuesday night. “She will not be intimidated by bullies — no matter who they are.”
Trump has embarked on a campaign of retribution against his enemies, taking multiple punitive measures against the state of Maine for refusing to abide by his executive order against transgender athletes. He has stripped the security clearances of two of his prominent critics, former administration employees Chris Krebs and Miles Taylor. It seems that he is willing to weaponize the state against anyone who crosses him.