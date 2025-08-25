Police Chief Awards Trump Shiny Badge He Gives All Little Children

“Mr. President, thank you for putting me in charge of this search as the director of the United States Marshals Service,” Serralta said. “On behalf of all the federal law enforcement agencies that we’re working with, and those that have yet to join the team, we thought it was only appropriate to present you with [an] honorary United States Marshall service badge,” he told Trump.

Trump is presented with an honorary badge by a sycophant who talks to him like a toddler pic.twitter.com/Hkc94tDgX9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2025

He then handed the president the badge and a handcuff key, to Trump’s delight. “That’s very nice,” Trump said directly to the camera while smiling without his teeth.

“You continue, through your policies and your efforts with your staff to un-handcuff law enforcement officers all over this nation,” Serralta said. “And I can tell you personally that they thank you for that. You can continue un-handcuffing law enforcement.”