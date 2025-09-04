JD Vance Claims Senators Questioning RFK Jr. Are “Full of Shit”
The vice president had a full-blown meltdown after senators on both sides of the aisle grilled Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Vice President JD Vance didn’t take well to senators pressing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on his wanton mismanagement of the Department of Health and Human Services. In response to the health secretary’s contentious Thursday Senate Finance hearing, the vice president lost his cool on social media.
“When I see all these senators trying to lecture and ‘gotcha’ Bobby Kennedy today all I can think is: You all support off-label, untested, and irreversible hormonal ‘therapies’ for children, mutilating our kids and enriching big pharma,” Vance wrote on X, adding, for good measure, “You’re full of shit and everyone knows it.”
Senators had questioned Kennedy’s various concerning moves since taking the helm of the health department—grilling him, for instance, on his firing of the director of Centers for Disease Control Director, his anti-vaccine agenda, promises he broke from his Senate confirmation, and his general ignorance on public health matters.
Kennedy frequently flailed under the pressure, which came not only from Democrats, but also Republicans—such as Thom Thillis, who highlighted Kennedy’s shady penchant for self-contradiction, and Bill Cassidy, who raised concerns about his vaccine skepticism.
But the vice president apparently can’t distinguish between conducting oversight on an official wreaking havoc on the nation’s health system and cheerleading child mutilation.