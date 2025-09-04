Skip Navigation
JD Vance Claims Senators Questioning RFK Jr. Are “Full of Shit”

The vice president had a full-blown meltdown after senators on both sides of the aisle grilled Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

JD Vance speaks at the presidential podium with his mouth wide open
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance didn’t take well to senators pressing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on his wanton mismanagement of the Department of Health and Human Services. In response to the health secretary’s contentious Thursday Senate Finance hearing, the vice president lost his cool on social media.

“When I see all these senators trying to lecture and ‘gotcha’ Bobby Kennedy today all I can think is: You all support off-label, untested, and irreversible hormonal ‘therapies’ for children, mutilating our kids and enriching big pharma,” Vance wrote on X, adding, for good measure, “You’re full of shit and everyone knows it.”

X screenshot JD Vance @JDVance: When I see all these senators trying to lecture and "gotcha" Bobby Kennedy today all I can think is: You all support off-label, untested, and irreversible hormonal "therapies" for children, mutilating our kids and enriching big pharma. You're full of shit and everyone knows it. 1:13 PM · Sep 4, 2025 · 1.7M Views

Senators had questioned Kennedy’s various concerning moves since taking the helm of the health department—grilling him, for instance, on his firing of the director of Centers for Disease Control Director, his anti-vaccine agenda, promises he broke from his Senate confirmation, and his general ignorance on public health matters.

Kennedy frequently flailed under the pressure, which came not only from Democrats, but also Republicans—such as Thom Thillis, who highlighted Kennedy’s shady penchant for self-contradiction, and Bill Cassidy, who raised concerns about his vaccine skepticism.

But the vice president apparently can’t distinguish between conducting oversight on an official wreaking havoc on the nation’s health system and cheerleading child mutilation.

Rachel Kahn/
/

Republican Senator Traps RFK Jr. With Trump Nobel Prize Question

Senator Bill Cassidy put the HHS secretary in an extremely difficult spot.

Senator Bill Cassidy during a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington, D.C.
Kayla Bartkowski/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Senator Bill Cassidy during a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington, D.C.

Senator Bill Cassidy deftly grilled Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a Senate hearing Thursday, forcing Kennedy to contradict himself on the topic of vaccines.

Cassidy, who chairs the Health Committee, is a Republican and a medical doctor. He’s had to walk a fine line when it comes to Kennedy, who holds many views not based in scientific fact. Cassidy wavered on confirming Kennedy, before ultimately casting a key vote in his favor after securing promises from the future health secretary on vaccines.

On Thursday, he managed to tie Kennedy in knots.

He began by praising President Donald Trump’s Covid-19 vaccine development and rollout, Operation Warp Speed. “President Trump deserves a Nobel Prize for Operation Warp Speed,” Cassidy said. “Mr. Secretary, you agree with me that President Trump deserves a Nobel Prize for Operation Warp Speed?”

“Yeah, absolutely,” Kennedy replied.

“But you just told Senator Bennet that the Covid vaccine killed more people than Covid?” Cassidy asked.

Kennedy denied it. However, he did tell Senator Michael Bennet that he agrees with Dr. Retsef Levy, one of his new appointees to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisory committee, who said that “evidence is mounting and indisputable that mRNA vaccines cause serious harm, including death, especially among young people.” Previously, during his confirmation hearing, Kennedy had also called the Covid vaccine “the deadliest vaccine ever made”—an outright lie.

Cassidy continued to press Kennedy, saying he was “surprised” that the secretary had canceled $500 million in contracts for mRNA vaccine research—the technology that made Operation Warp Speed, and the remarkably quick development of the Covid-19 vaccine, possible.

To defend himself, Kennedy claimed that he supported the Covid-19 vaccine when Trump pioneered it because there were low levels of natural immunity to the virus and people were getting dangerously sick.

He also said that under Trump, the vaccine was “perfectly matched” to the virus, and there were no mandates—unlike under Biden.

So essentially: Trump vaccine good, Biden vaccine bad. Thanks for the clarification, Mr. Secretary!

/

RFK Jr. Makes Up Batshit Reason for Why CDC Director Was Fired

Senator Elizabeth Warren was stunned by the health secretary’s new defense.

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. testifies before the Senate, holding up both hands for emphasis as he speaks.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave an absolutely vexing answer  to a basic question on why he fired Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head Susan Monarez. 

“Did you tell the head of the CDC that if she refused to sign off on your changes to the childhood vaccine schedule, that she had to resign?” asked Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, cutting off the shouting RFK Jr. was doing moments before. 

“No, I told her that she had to resign ’cuz I asked her, ‘Are you a trustworthy person?’ And she said ‘no.’”

What?” Warren replied. Next to her, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders laughed and smiled in disbelief. 

“So if you had an employee who told you they weren’t trustworthy, would you ask them to resign, Senator?” 

On Thursday, Monarez published a piece in The Wall Street Journal accusing RFK Jr. of firing her for refusing to preapprove the recommendations of his handpicked advisory panel.

But even the White House has admitted she was fired over a difference in opinion. Last week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Monarez was fired because her views were “not aligned with [President Trump’s] mission.” That same day, former CDC director and Monarez confidant Richard Besser told the media that Monarez was fired because she had refused to capitulate to Kennedy’s MAHA agenda. 

“She said that there were two things she would never do in the job,” Besser said. “She said she was asked to do both of those, one in terms of firing her leadership, who are talented civil servants like herself, and the other was to rubber-stamp [vaccine] recommendations that flew in the face of science, and she was not going to do either of those things.”

Now RFK Jr. has dumbed the excuse all the way down to “She told me I shouldn’t trust her,” framing the situation as if Monarez was begging to be fired. It’s clear that Monarez—who has a Ph.D. in microbiology and immunology—was not sufficiently committed to carrying out Trump and Kennedy’s massive destabilizing attacks on our health care and vaccine systems. 

Robert McCoy/
/

GOP Senator Grills RFK Jr. on How He’s Destroying Health Department

Of course, one of the few Republicans brave enough to seriously question Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is retiring.

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. testifies in the Senate
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

At a Thursday Senate Finance Committee hearing, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. came under fire for his mismanagement of the Department of Health and Human Services—and the criticism didn’t just come from the Democratic side of the aisle.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis of Florida delivered a series of withering remarks and questions to the man he—like all but one of his GOP colleagues—voted to confirm in February.

First, Tillis skewered RFK Jr.’s decision to fire Susan Monarez as head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just weeks after her Senate confirmation. The senator quoted Kennedy’s prior praise of the official whom he’s since ousted and cast aspersions on.

“I don’t see how you go, over four weeks, from ‘a public health expert with unimpeachable scientific credentials,’ ‘a longtime champion of MAHA values,’ ‘caring’ and ‘compassionate’ and ‘a brilliant microbiologist,’ and four weeks later fire her because, at least the public reports say, because she refused to fire people that work for her,” Tillis said.

“So, as somebody who advised executives on hiring strategies, number one, I would suggest, in the interview, you ask them if they’re truthful, rather than four weeks after we took the time of the U.S. Senate to confirm the person,” the senator continued.

But he wasn’t done using Kennedy’s words against him. Whereas Kennedy vowed to “empower the scientists at HHS to do their job,” Tillis said, “I’d just like to see evidence where you’ve done that.” Whereas Kennedy promised to do nothing “that makes it difficult or discourages people from taking vaccines,” Tillis noted, “there seem to be several reports that would seem to refute that.”

And whereas Kennedy said he would not “impose my belief over any” HHS employees, Tillis observed this was contradicted by “the firing of a CDC director, the canceling of mRNA research contracts, firing advisory board members, attempting to stall [National Institutes of Health] funding, eliminating funding for, I think, a half a billion dollars for further mRNA research.”

The Florida Republican was not the lone GOP senator and Kennedy-confirmer to grill the health secretary on Thursday.

Republican Senator John Barrasso, a physician, told Kennedy, “In your confirmation hearing, you promised to uphold the highest standards for vaccines. Since then, I’ve grown deeply concerned.” Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, also a doctor, questioned how Kennedy could both be staunchly anti-vaccine and sing the praises of President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, which developed and distributed Covid-19 vaccines.

Edith Olmsted/
/

RFK Jr. Claims He Can’t Hear as He Falls Apart in Senate Hearing

The HHS secretary flailed while attempting to answer questions about Medicare, seniors, and more.

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. addresses the room at a Senate hearing.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy couldn’t cough up answers when pressed about the Trump administration’s actions that would increase drug prices for seniors, leaving one senator baffled.

While testifying before the Senate Finance Committee Thursday, Kennedy was asked by Senator Catherine Cortez Masto about his support of the carve-outs for high-cost cancer drugs from Medicare price-reduction negotiations in Trump’s behemoth budget bill.

“So my question to you, Mr. Secretary, is how do you justify claiming to take on Big Pharma while supporting a bill that shields drugs, like Keytruda and other cancer drugs, from Medicare negotiation, costing seniors and taxpayers billions and risking the lives of cancer patients who cannot afford the necessary medication?”

Kennedy replied that the planned price-reduction negotiations laid out in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act were “very well-intentioned, but they were poorly structured,” and added that previous negotiations had raised Medicare prices.

Cortez Masto interjected that Kennedy’s claims didn’t match the findings of the Congressional Budget Office. Trump and other Republicans have spent months trying to discredit the CBO’s findings as they warn of the effects of the president’s calamitous budget bill. “The CBO doesn’t say that, it’s just the opposite. So you’re saying that the CBO and independent agencies that validate the costs are wrong?”

Kennedy claimed that the data was from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, or CMS.

The Nevada Democrat did not relent, and when pressed on why those drugs had been exempted by Trump’s legislation, Kennedy said he was “not sure” of that provision.

“Your agency is responsible for that negotiation, and you don’t know about it?” Cortez Masto asked incredulously.

Cortez Masto tried to get specific, asking Kennedy if he knew how much people enrolled in Medicare Part D and Part B were expected to pay for prescription drug costs next year.

Each question elicited a long pause from Kennedy. He stammered answers that included, “I think that that is in debate right now” and even, “I don’t know.”

Cortez Masto explained that prices were expected to increase for Part D enrollees by $15, up to $50 a month. Part B enrollees could expect price increases of 11.6 percent, or $21.50 more each month. Medicare premiums were expected to have the largest single-year price increase in decades because the Trump administration had cut the federal subsidy that has been keeping costs down, she said.

Cortez Masto then attempted to simplify her question even further. “My question to you is, what are you doing to keep costs down for seniors?” Cortez Masto pressed. Kennedy wilted.

“I mean, I’m already doing—I’m already keeping costs down,” he said.

“What are you doing to keep costs down for seniors, knowing that these costs are going to be increasing?” she asked again.

Kennedy touted a Program Integrity Bill, which CMS said could lower premiums by 5 percent (the CBO contends it’s closer to 0.6 percent). “And does that impact seniors?” Cortez Masto pressed again.

“Excuse me?” Kennedy said.

“Does that impact seniors?” she said.“Does that impact seniors? What you just talked about, you’re lowering costs, does that impact seniors?

“Does it impact … ?” Kennedy said, appearing confused even though he’d heard the same question repeated several times. “I didn’t hear your question,” he pouted.

While the senators’ microphones cut out at different moments during Kennedy’s hearing Thursday, that hadn’t been the case during Cortez Masto’s questioning. It seems clear that Kennedy heard—he just didn’t have anything smart to say.

Rachel Kahn/
/

RFK Jr. Draws Backlash After Revealing How Little He Knows About Covid

The HHS secretary seemed unable to answer a straightforward question.

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. holds his glasses while sitting in a hearing.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The secretary of health and human services and noted anti-vax conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. just admitted that he doesn’t know how many Americans died from Covid-19.

On Thursday, Kennedy attended a hearing of the Senate Finance Committee and answered questions about the recent turmoil at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In June, Kennedy fired an entire vaccine supervisory panel and replaced them with vaccine critics—and in August, Kennedy pushed out the recently confirmed director, Susan Monarez, causing four high-ranking CDC officials to resign in protest.

But amid attempts to navigate thornier questions about the pharmaceutical industry and Medicaid cuts, Kennedy also seemed stumped by the basics.

“I want to go back to some basic facts,” said Senator Warner, a Democrat from Virginia. “Do you accept the fact that a million Americans died through Covid?”

“I don’t know how many died,” Kennedy replied.

Seemingly astounded, Warner questioned him again: “You’re the secretary of health and human services. You don’t have any idea how many Americans died from Covid?”

“I don’t think anybody knows, because there was so much data chaos coming out of the CDC, and—”

“Sir, you don’t know the answer of how many Americans died from Covid.… Do you think the vaccine did anything to prevent additional deaths?” Warner continued.

“Again, I would like to see the data and talk about the data,” Kennedy said.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 1.2 million Americans have died of Covid, which is probably the number that Warner was referring to, though it was unclear whether Kennedy wasn’t aware of this statistic or didn’t recognize the authority of the source.

President Donald Trump and Kennedy have both made references to insufficient data about the Covid-19 vaccine, as well. But hundreds of reports have tracked the efficacy of these vaccines since their release, and they’re estimated to have saved millions of lives—something that Kennedy would not admit, even when New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan brought the point up again.

Kennedy’s refusal to accept data-driven, evidence-based conclusions when they don’t align with his views was evident throughout the hearing—even as he repeatedly claimed that he was, in fact, “depoliticizing” science.

Read more about the Trump administration:
Famous Liar RFK Jr. Accuses Ousted CDC Director of Lying
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

D.C. Hits Back and Sues Trump Over Illegal Military Occupation

Washington, D.C., residents have had enough of the National Guard patrolling their neighborhoods.

A Black woman wearing a Luigi cap and an embroidered pin stands near the Capitol holding a large sign reading "No Military-might Against Good Americans."
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Washington, D.C., on Thursday sued the Trump administration for the president’s “illegal” decision to send in thousands of National Guardsmen to help with his so-called “public safety emergency.”

“No American city should have the US military—particularly out-of-state military who are not accountable to the residents and untrained in local law enforcement—policing its streets,” said D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb in a statement. “We’ve filed this action to put an end to this illegal federal overreach.”

Trump used D.C.’s lack of statehood to essentially claim the district as his own, placing it under complete federal control because he felt that crime was rampant. Thousands of National Guard troops, along with federal officers from the FBI, HSI, and ICE flooded the streets of D.C. virtually overnight on Trump’s orders. And while residents have been frustrated with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s capitulation to Trump, this lawsuit shows that the city is fighting back.

“None of this is lawful. For one thing, Defendants’ deployment of National Guard units to police District streets without the Mayor’s consent violates both the Home Rule Act and a congressionally approved compact governing the interstate mobilization of state National Guard troops,” the lawsuit read. “Congress gave the President no role in policing the District. What is more, the interstate compact that Congress approved entitles the District alone to determine when to ‘request’ emergency assistance, including ‘National Guard forces,’ from other states. Neither the President nor the military he controls may supplant these judgments by deciding for themselves how to police the District or by unilaterally inviting other states to send National Guard forces to ‘assist’ the District.”

The lawsuit follows a California judge ruling earlier this week that Trump’s deployment of troops in Los Angeles in June was a clear violation of the Posse Comitatus Act.

This is the second suit D.C. has filed against Trump, with the first one focusing on Trump abusing his power by attempting to take over D.C’s Metropolitan Police Department.

Robert McCoy/
/

Trump’s Fed Pick Flails Under Liz Warren’s Brutal Line of Questioning

Stephen Miran, Trump’s nominee for the Federal Reserve, proved he’d do whatever the president tells him to do.

Trump’s Fed Reserve nominee Stephen Miran in his Senate confirmation hearing
Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

At his confirmation hearing, Stephen Miran, a Trump adviser nominated by the president to fill a vacancy on the Federal Reserve Board, refused to question any of Donald Trump’s main talking points when questioned by Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Warren began with an “easy yes or no”: Did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election?

Failing to activate his microphone, Miran began to answer circuitously (“Thank you Senator Warren. Let me begin by saying, although we didn’t have the chance to sit down—”) but was asked to turn on his mic as Warren repeated the question, saying, “It’s a yes or no.”

Miran took a swig of water, then prevaricated: “Joe Biden was certified by Congress as the president of the United States.” Pressed again, he again evaded, simply saying Biden “was certified by the Congress.”

“Can you say the words Donald Trump lost that election?” Warren asked. “Are you independent enough to say that?”

“The Congress certified Joe Biden,” Miran repeated, leading Warren to change the subject to Trump’s firing of the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ commissioner last month after a poor July job report.

Asked whether he agrees with Trump’s baseless claim that the BLS faked job numbers to rig the 2024 election for Kamala Harris, Miran began to answer another question entirely: “Look, the data quality from the Bureau of Labor—”

“That’s not the question, about the data quality,” Warren cut in, repeating her question. Miran replied that BLS data quality has deteriorated, to which Warren observed that Miran was mum on the issue until “the numbers started showing that Trump’s economy was headed in the wrong direction.”

Warren repeated the question for the third time, and Miran replied that the BLS failed to “take corrective action” to improve data. Asked pointedly whether the agency had “faked” numbers, Miran accused it of complacency. Asked whether he had any evidence of fake numbers, Miran again just harped on declining data quality.

“In other words, just two straightforward questions about your independence, and you’ve blown both of them,” Warren said, later adding, “Dr. Miran, you have made clear that you will do or say whatever Donald Trump wants you to do or say, and that may work in a political position, but it takes an ax to Fed independence and will make life far more expensive for American families.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Famous Liar RFK Jr. Accuses Ousted CDC Director of Lying

The HHS secretary just made quite an accusation.

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. sits in a press conference.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed that Susan Monarez, the ousted head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was lying about being threatened into rubber-stamping policies she didn’t agree with.

Testifying before the Senate Finance Committee Thursday, Kennedy was asked by Senator Rob Wyden to respond to allegations that he had told Monarez to “just go along with vaccine recommendations,” even though “she didn’t think such recommendations aligned with scientific evidence.”

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed Thursday, Monarez claimed that Kennedy had directed her to preapprove recommendations made by a “vaccine advisory panel newly filled with people who have publicly expressed antivaccine rhetoric.” She wrote that she’d refused, and in a meeting on August 25, Kennedy had pressured her to resign or “face termination.” Days later, she was removed

Kennedy, who has lied before Congress multiple times, claimed that this time, Monarez was lying. 

“No, I did not say that to her,” Kennedy said. “And I never had a private meeting with her. There are witnesses to every meeting that we have, and all of those witnesses will say that I never said that.” 

“So she’s lying today to the American people, The Wall Street Journal?” Wyden pressed. 

“Yes, sir,” Kennedy replied. 

But Monarez’s allegations don’t exactly sound outlandish. Kennedy has spent much of his career peddling dangerous misinformation about vaccines. On Wednesday, more than 1,000 current and former HHS employees wrote a letter demanding that he step down, citing his appointment of “political ideologues who pose as scientific experts,” his refusal to be briefed by CDC experts, and his rescinding of the FDA’s emergency use authorization for the Covid vaccine. 

In her op-ed, Monarez claimed that she had attempted to defend scientific review in the face of Kennedy’s overhaul of the nation’s vaccine policy.

“Those seeking to undermine vaccines use a familiar playbook: discredit research, weaken advisory committees, and use manipulated outcomes to unravel protections that generations of families have relied on to keep deadly diseases at bay,” Monarez wrote.  

“Once trusted experts are removed and advisory bodies are stacked, the results are predetermined. That isn’t reform,” she added. “It’s sabotage.”  

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

DOJ Takes Trump’s Revenge With Criminal Probe Into Ousted Fed Governor

Donald Trump has fully weaponized the Department of Justice.

Ousted Fed Governor Lisa Cook looks over her shoulder while seated
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Trump’s Justice Department is opening a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook in an attempt to pressure her into dropping her lawsuit against the administration, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The department has already issued grand jury subpoenas in Georgia and Michigan, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Last month, Trump fired Cook, claiming she committed mortgage fraud by listing two of her homes as primary residences. In reality, it’s most likely that Trump was upset at her for maintaining the Fed’s independence and refusing to raise interest rates to the level Trump requested.

Cook in turn sued Trump for trying to fire her, and a judge is considering her emergency request to stop her dismissal while her lawsuit continues. The Fed’s next meeting is September 16. Her lawsuit noted that the allegations against her are “pretextual, in order to effectuate her prompt removal and vacate a seat for President Trump to fill and forward his agenda to undermine the independence of the Federal Reserve.”

“President Trump has no authority to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook,” her lawyer Abbe Lowell said in a statement. “His attempt to fire her, based solely on a referral letter, lacks any factual or legal basis. We will be filing a lawsuit challenging this illegal action.”

The DOJ’s criminal probe is a clear intimidation campaign that reflects Trump’s greater takeover of federal agencies, turning them from politically neutral entities that transcend politics to faceless organizations that do his bidding and his bidding only. Cook and some of her colleagues—like CDC Director Susan Monarez—haven’t caved yet. We’ll see if the criminal investigation changes that.

