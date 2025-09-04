RFK Jr. Makes Outlandish Claim About Ousted CDC Head Susan Monarez
The HHS secretary, who has lied frequently in the past, just made quite an accusation.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed that Susan Monarez, the ousted head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was lying about being threatened into rubber-stamping policies she didn’t agree with.
Testifying before the Senate Finance Committee Thursday, Kennedy was asked by Senator Rob Wyden to respond to allegations that he had told Monarez to “just go along with vaccine recommendations,” even though “she didn’t think such recommendations aligned with scientific evidence.”
In a Wall Street Journal op-ed Thursday, Monarez claimed that Kennedy had directed her to preapprove recommendations made by a “vaccine advisory panel newly filled with people who have publicly expressed antivaccine rhetoric.” She wrote that she’d refused, and in a meeting on August 25, Kennedy had pressured her to resign or “face termination.” Days later, she was removed.
Kennedy, who has lied before Congress multiple times, claimed that this time, Monarez was lying.
“No, I did not say that to her,” Kennedy said. “And I never had a private meeting with her. There are witnesses to every meeting that we have, and all of those witnesses will say that I never said that.”
“So she’s lying today to the American people, The Wall Street Journal?” Wyden pressed.
“Yes, sir,” Kennedy replied.
But Monarez’s allegations don’t exactly sound outlandish. Kennedy has spent much of his career peddling dangerous misinformation about vaccines. On Wednesday, more than 1,000 current and former HHS employees wrote a letter demanding that he step down, citing his appointment of “political ideologues who pose as scientific experts,” his refusal to be briefed by CDC experts, and his rescinding of the FDA’s emergency use authorization for the Covid vaccine.
In her op-ed, Monarez claimed that she had attempted to defend scientific review in the face of Kennedy’s overhaul of the nation’s vaccine policy.
“Those seeking to undermine vaccines use a familiar playbook: discredit research, weaken advisory committees, and use manipulated outcomes to unravel protections that generations of families have relied on to keep deadly diseases at bay,” Monarez wrote.
“Once trusted experts are removed and advisory bodies are stacked, the results are predetermined. That isn’t reform,” she added. “It’s sabotage.”