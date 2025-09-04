RFK Jr. Draws Backlash After Revealing How Little He Knows About Covid

Yet another Jeffrey Epstein survivor has expressed her disappointment in President Trump’s constant dismissal of their fight for justice as a “Democrat hoax.”

“I’m a Republican. I voted for him. I voted for Trump,” Jena-Lisa Jones, who was abused by Epstein in 2003 when she was just 14 years old, said on MSNBC Wednesday evening. “For him to say what he’s saying is beyond me. Because I put my hope in him, and he’s supposed to protect us. And for him to say that this is a joke, and that it’s sides? This is not sides. We will say it time and time again: None of us are up there accusing him of anything. There is no one that is accusing him of any wrongdoing, so for the fact that he is saying those things and saying it’s a hoax, who are you hiding for then? Because if it’s not you, then who is it?”