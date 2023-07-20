Under Oath, RFK Jr. Insists That He’s Never Been an Anti-Vaxxer
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testified before Congress, where he lied about his anti-vax history.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., one of the nation’s leading anti-vaccine propagators, just said under oath that he is not anti-vax, nor has he told the public to avoid vaccination.
The comments came during the presidential candidate’s appearance before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, in a hearing focused on alleged social media censorship.
And Kennedy—who has been boosted by Big Tech CEO Elon Musk—wanted to set the record straight on something else while he had the platform.
“I have never been anti-vax,” said the man who chairs an anti-vaccine organization that has spread conspiracy theories about the Covid-19 vaccine. “I have never told the public [to] avoid vaccination.”
Kennedy noted that his children are vaccinated, and that he’s fully vaccinated, besides with regards to Covid. “The only thing I’ve asked for…I believe vaccines should be tested with the same rigor as other medicines and medication,” he claimed, positioning his insistent, specific antagonism towards the rigorously-tested Covid-19 vaccine as just reasonable inquiry.
Earlier in the hearing, Kennedy also said, “While I’m under oath, in my entire life, I have never uttered a phrase that was either racist or antisemitic.” Days ago, Kennedy claimed that Covid was “targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people,” while sparing those who are “Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”